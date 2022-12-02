ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reese Witherspoon’s sluggish progress on a hit Netflix series has fans agreeing and strangely making demands

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday. Even though actors often refuse to watch their own projects, it so doesn’t mean that they lend the same treatment to other films and shows out there. For example, Tim Burton’s Wednesday is all the rage at the moment and apparently, Reese Witherspoon has finally onboarded the Addams family’s crazy train. Netflix is obviously up for celebrating all its wins, even the one where the Blonde star is taking all the time in the world to complete the binge-worthy series.
Netflix maturely responds to Mike Flanagan breakup by canceling ‘The Midnight Club’

It’s official, Netflanagan is no more. What was once a goals-worthy partnership that brought us the likes of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and the outrageously Emmy-snubbed Midnight Mass, has settled into dust, with both Mike Flanagan and Netflix hopefully having grown from the experience.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
From ‘Aquaman’ to Talokan: How Hollywood’s obsession with underwater kingdoms paves the way for Andrew Garfield’s next role

From out of nowhere, it seems the new big thing in Hollywood is the concept of underwater kingdoms. Think about it – first came DC’s Aquaman in 2018, which will soon be followed by next year’s sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And that’s coming on the (winged) heels of Namor and the city of Talokan in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, we’ve got James Cameron’s own trip beneath the surface to come in this December’s Avatar: The Way of Water.
The secret remake that ignited an unstoppable franchise hijacks the streaming Top 10

A rookie cop gets sent undercover to infiltrate a notorious gang responsible for a string of high-profile heists, led by a charismatic leader surrounded by followers he’s become so close with, they’re almost family. The untested officer becomes so enamored with their world that he gets welcomed into the crew, only to find himself torn between solving the case or letting his newfound comrades walk. Are we talking about The Fast and the Furious, or Point Break? Answers on a postcard.
What’s the most hated Christmas song?

(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans go to war over the MCU’s new golden boy Adam Warlock

It’s official, the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Midsommar star Will Poulter has joined the MCU. Poulter, 29, also boasts an impressive resume of television roles and even a voice acting/motion capture performance as Andrew, Anthony, and Abraham in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope from Supermassive Games, the developers of the successful teen horror game Until Dawn. Now, Poulter is flexing his superhero muscles as Adam Warlock, the bearer of the Soul Stone and trusted cosmic sorcerer of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Marvel fans might not be entirely sold on Poulter’s new look.
An unconventional R-rated fairy tale hacks and slashes towards the streaming throne

Disney may have held the monopoly on fairy tales for what feels like forever, but the Mouse House has never lent its name to anything quite like The Princess before. It technically falls under the banner of being one of the company’s classic princess movies, seeing as the story revolves around Joey King’s monarch-in-waiting refusing to be married off against her will to a nefarious villain that’s threatening to overthrow her entire kingdom with one solitary “I do.”
A sly ‘Star Wars’ reference in the ‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer brings both franchises full circle

At long last, our first look at Indiana Jones — which we now know is titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — is here, in the form of a nostalgia-inducing inaugural trailer that just debuted at CCXP. With Lucasfilm no doubt keen to avoid having another Kingdom of Crystal Skull debacle on its hands, we shouldn’t expect any aliens to show up in this one, although apparently, that doesn’t exclude the film from calling back to a certain galaxy far, far away.
Latest Fantasy News: Amazon offers updates on ‘The Rings of Power’ and ‘The Wheel of Time’ as Netflix shows deleted scene from ‘The Sandman’ at CCXP

With CCXP well underway, this is turning out to be one of the best weeks for geekdom since San Diego Comic-Con. Lately, Amazon Studios has given fans updates regarding some of their favorite shows by holding a panel for each, and they include The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.

