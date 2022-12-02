Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Reese Witherspoon’s sluggish progress on a hit Netflix series has fans agreeing and strangely making demands
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday. Even though actors often refuse to watch their own projects, it so doesn’t mean that they lend the same treatment to other films and shows out there. For example, Tim Burton’s Wednesday is all the rage at the moment and apparently, Reese Witherspoon has finally onboarded the Addams family’s crazy train. Netflix is obviously up for celebrating all its wins, even the one where the Blonde star is taking all the time in the world to complete the binge-worthy series.
wegotthiscovered.com
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney’s forgotten $120 million fantasy that tanked so hard nobody noticed gains a new level of infamy
Disney may not be immune from the odd financial failure or two, but the many umbrellas that fall under the Mouse House’s banner have ensured that it ranks as arguably the most consistent hit factory in Hollywood when it comes to big budget, effects-driven blockbusters, which made the failure of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms all the more egregious.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix maturely responds to Mike Flanagan breakup by canceling ‘The Midnight Club’
It’s official, Netflanagan is no more. What was once a goals-worthy partnership that brought us the likes of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and the outrageously Emmy-snubbed Midnight Mass, has settled into dust, with both Mike Flanagan and Netflix hopefully having grown from the experience.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ambitious sci-fi that started strong before falling to pieces discovers new signs of streaming life
Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski recently conspired to deliver the near-perfect Top Gun: Maverick, one of the finest blockbusters of the modern era that rode a wave of critical acclaim all the way to almost $1.5 billion at the box office, ensuring their second collaboration turned out a great deal better than the first time they teamed up on Oblivion.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
wegotthiscovered.com
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
wegotthiscovered.com
The sky is blue, water is wet, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is getting trashed for being unlikable
Has there ever been a more polarizing major superhero than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Based on how regularly both the actress and her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominate the social media discourse for a variety of reasons, we’d feel confident in going out on a limb and saying “no.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A divisive billion-dollar hit ironically saved by the one thing everybody feared flees the streets on streaming
In the buildup to the release of Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin in the summer of 2019, the various trailers and TV spots had a lot of people utterly convinced that Will Smith’s Genie was going to single-handedly ruin the entire movie. Even the biggest star on the planet couldn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
From ‘Aquaman’ to Talokan: How Hollywood’s obsession with underwater kingdoms paves the way for Andrew Garfield’s next role
From out of nowhere, it seems the new big thing in Hollywood is the concept of underwater kingdoms. Think about it – first came DC’s Aquaman in 2018, which will soon be followed by next year’s sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And that’s coming on the (winged) heels of Namor and the city of Talokan in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, we’ve got James Cameron’s own trip beneath the surface to come in this December’s Avatar: The Way of Water.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage, Chris Hemsworth and more are being shamed their undying devotion to starring in terrible films
Look, everyone has bad days at work where they just don’t perform like they usually do, or like they should. But when your bad days outnumber your good days, it’s worth assessing how much you actually want the job at all. In the world of cinema, however, actors...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ may have an 80 year-old hero, but the memes prove it’s down with the kids
42 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark, and 15 on from Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Harrison Ford will finally return to our screens one more time next summer when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters. The official subtitle was finally revealed last night at...
wegotthiscovered.com
The secret remake that ignited an unstoppable franchise hijacks the streaming Top 10
A rookie cop gets sent undercover to infiltrate a notorious gang responsible for a string of high-profile heists, led by a charismatic leader surrounded by followers he’s become so close with, they’re almost family. The untested officer becomes so enamored with their world that he gets welcomed into the crew, only to find himself torn between solving the case or letting his newfound comrades walk. Are we talking about The Fast and the Furious, or Point Break? Answers on a postcard.
What’s the most hated Christmas song?
(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans go to war over the MCU’s new golden boy Adam Warlock
It’s official, the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Midsommar star Will Poulter has joined the MCU. Poulter, 29, also boasts an impressive resume of television roles and even a voice acting/motion capture performance as Andrew, Anthony, and Abraham in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope from Supermassive Games, the developers of the successful teen horror game Until Dawn. Now, Poulter is flexing his superhero muscles as Adam Warlock, the bearer of the Soul Stone and trusted cosmic sorcerer of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Marvel fans might not be entirely sold on Poulter’s new look.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unconventional R-rated fairy tale hacks and slashes towards the streaming throne
Disney may have held the monopoly on fairy tales for what feels like forever, but the Mouse House has never lent its name to anything quite like The Princess before. It technically falls under the banner of being one of the company’s classic princess movies, seeing as the story revolves around Joey King’s monarch-in-waiting refusing to be married off against her will to a nefarious villain that’s threatening to overthrow her entire kingdom with one solitary “I do.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A sly ‘Star Wars’ reference in the ‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer brings both franchises full circle
At long last, our first look at Indiana Jones — which we now know is titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — is here, in the form of a nostalgia-inducing inaugural trailer that just debuted at CCXP. With Lucasfilm no doubt keen to avoid having another Kingdom of Crystal Skull debacle on its hands, we shouldn’t expect any aliens to show up in this one, although apparently, that doesn’t exclude the film from calling back to a certain galaxy far, far away.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Amazon offers updates on ‘The Rings of Power’ and ‘The Wheel of Time’ as Netflix shows deleted scene from ‘The Sandman’ at CCXP
With CCXP well underway, this is turning out to be one of the best weeks for geekdom since San Diego Comic-Con. Lately, Amazon Studios has given fans updates regarding some of their favorite shows by holding a panel for each, and they include The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Blonde’ director blames female empowerment for the backlash to Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic
Earlier this year, Netflix gave its users a colorful and at times horrifying look at a version of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. It is divisive, has been criticized for its titular portrayal and now its director is blaming today’s culture for its received backlash. A Deadline Hollywood article from...
Comments / 0