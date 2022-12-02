Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
wymt.com
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
wymt.com
Soggy weather pattern returns next week, stay weather aware
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast is mostly quiet this weekend, but we are tracking an active weather pattern next week. Quiet weather continues across the region tonight. We stay dry and partly cloudy. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-20s. The forecast does not change much on Sunday. We...
Comments / 0