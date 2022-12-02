ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after Elon Musk says it violated rule against incitement to violence

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago
NME

Israel responds to Kanye West ‘Shalom’ tweet

Israel has reacted to Kanye West using the Hebrew greeting “Shalom” in the rapper’s first tweet since his account was reinstated. “Shalom”, which broadly means “peace”, was posted by West on Monday (November 21) along with a smily face symbol. The people behind what...
The Independent

Kanye West dares Elon Musk to ban him by handing Twitter account over to Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West said on Thursday he plans to give Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones the keys to his Twitter account, in protest against Elon Musk’s stance that he won’t let Jones back on the platform after a 2018 ban.“I got a Twitter account and today I’m gonna have Nick and Alex tweet from my account,” Mr West, who now goes by Ye, said on Jones’s Infowars show, part of an antisemitic rant where he praised Hitler and attacked Jewish figures in Hollywood.“I do find it a little bit hypocritical...
The Independent

Kanye West news – live: Elon Musk tells rapper ‘FAFO’ as he is suspended from Twitter for posting swastika

Elon Musk has had the last word against Kanye West after he suspended the antisemitic rapper from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.West shared the offensive image on Thursday night – just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones on his radio show. He then posted a photo of a topless Musk on a yacht.The disgraced rapper’s account was suspended over the Nazi symbol for violating Twitter’s policy against inciting violence, with Musk telling his followers “I tried my best”.Behind the scenes, the...
wonderwall.com

Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI

Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
TMZ.com

President Biden Weighs in on Kanye West, Antisemitism on Twitter

Kanye West's antisemitic ranting is now on the White House's radar ... and President Biden is not only calling him out, but also anyone who does NOT speak out against Ye. The prez doesn't mention Ye by name, but it's clear who and what he was referring to Friday morning when he tweeted, "I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure."
SheKnows

Gen Z Has Thoughts About Kanye West, Antisemitism & Cancel Culture

Kanye West is — sadly and predictably — at it again. Like Godzilla ripping relentlessly through the city, he’s on yet another social media rampage. In a Thursday afternoon interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, he freely and openly sang Hitler’s praises, attacked Jews, denied the Holocaust, and generally made a horrifically-appalling spectacle of himself. But he wasn’t done for the day; Thursday evening he tweeted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David, garnering a swift and well-deserved suspension. As of December 1st, nearly 20 companies have cut ties with the rapper, including Gap, Balenciaga (who is currently embroiled in controversy itself) and more; not even Parler wants to be associated with him, and that’s saying something.
TechSpot

Parler says Kanye West is no longer buying the company

What just happened? All the current chaos at Twitter means it's rarely out of the headlines these days, but now an alternative social media platform is making news. Parler, which has long positioned itself as a non-censored version of Twitter, is no longer being acquired by Ye, also known as Kanye West.
NME

Kanye West walks out of interview after being challenged over antisemitic views

Kanye West walked out of an interview yesterday (November 28) after being challenged over his antisemitic views. As Consequence reports, the rapper was recording a conversation for Tim Pool’s Timcast podcast with alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. The discussion began with Pool asking Ye...
TheDailyBeast

Kanye West Storms Out of Interview After Tim Pool Lightly Defends Jews

Kanye West’s first extended interview since his meeting with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week lasted about 20 minutes. The artist now known as Ye stormed out of a sit-down with the reactionary social-media performer Tim Pool, after the host lightly pushed back on Ye’s meandering, paranoid, and yet largely uninterrupted antisemitic rant that opened the show.
wegotthiscovered.com

Republicans frantically delete a tweet praising Kanye West after he comes out as a Nazi

The Republican Party thought their dreams had come true when Kanye West embraced right-wing politics. Finally, they had a bona fide celebrity with millions of fans around the world wearing a MAGA cap. With his influence, money, connections, and cultural cache they can ride the Kanye West train right to the top and appeal to a whole new demographic of young voters.
The Hill

House Judiciary GOP appears to delete Kanye tweet after antisemitic rant

House Judiciary Republicans appear to have deleted a controversial tweet that seemingly expressed support for Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, after the rapper went on an antisemitic rant and praised Adolf Hitler. The tweet from October named Ye, alongside billionaire Elon Musk and former President Trump, in...
TheDailyBeast

Parler Trolls Sulk Over Kanye Not Buying the Site After All

Shortly after Kanye West stated “I like Hitler” on Alex Jones’ InfoWars show on Thursday, the right-wing social media site Parler announced that it had terminated a deal for West to buy the platform. Some Parler users—who claim they joined the pro-MAGA site to support the controversial rapper—are livid.Parler announced the end of the deal on Twitter and on its own platform on Thursday, but claimed the decision had been made weeks earlier. “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of...
The Independent

Elon Musk has the last word against Kanye West after suspending him from Twitter over swastika: ‘FAFO’

Elon Musk had the last word against Kanye West after suspending the antisemitic rapper from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.The tech billionaire, who had welcomed the disgraced star back to the platform only weeks earlier, posted the not-so-subtle tweet “FAFO” late on Thursday night.The acronym stands for “F*** Around and Find Out” – sending a clear message to West that he had gone too far and was no longer welcome on Twitter.West posted the Nazi symbol on Thursday night – just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist...
Indy100

A timeline of Kanye West's controversial Twitter account as he is banned again

Kanye West has been banned from Twitter for a second time following a series of increasingly outrageous and offensive anti-semitic comments.The rapper, who now goes by Ye, posted a now-deleted image of a swastika over the Star of David following his car crash appearance on Alex Jones’s InfoWars.He then posted a picture of a half-naked Elon Musk on his feed, writing: “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet.“That is fine,” Musk replied, before adding “This is not,” on the swastika tweet.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterYe then went to Truth Social and posted a screenshot which confirmed...
Daily Beast

MAGA Hellhole Parler Says Kanye Deal Is Off After Horrific Alex Jones Sit-Down

Hours after Kanye West appeared on InfoWars to declare, “I like Hitler,” the social media cesspit known as Parler announced that West’s buyout deal had been taken off the table by mutual agreement. “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the...
wegotthiscovered.com

Twitter furious as Elon Musk reinstates editor of neo-Nazi website one day after Kanye West debacle

In a move we only wish was a joke, Elon Musk has reinstated the Twitter account of Andrew Anglin, owner of the Neo-nazi website The Daily Stormer. Anglin’s Twitter account has been suspended since 2013 for reasons that bear little explanation. Now, just days after rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West, touted his love of Hitler on far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ talk show and was subsequently suspended (again) for posting a picture of a swastika inside the Star of David, Musk has revived Anglin’s account.

