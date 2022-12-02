Read full article on original website
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s New Showcase Hotel Brings Something New to the Downtown Restaurant Scene — Inside Sandman Signature’s Bold Musume Move
Musume's backlit, screen-lined whiskey bar will transport diners to Japan. The finishing touches are being put on the 20-story Waggoner Building’s complete transformation from a century old office tower into a boutique hotel. Built in 1920, it’s one of Fort Worth’s most historic high-rises, having earned a place on the National Historic Register. The new Sandman Signature Hotel will be a 245 room showplace that is scheduled to open in March. It is also bringing a new signature restaurant to Fort Worth and PaperCity has the exclusive details.
Fit 2-20 bringing data-driven fitness facility to Plano
Fit 2-20 is relocating from Frisco to Plano in December. (Courtesy Fit 2-20) Fit 2-20 is planning to move from Frisco to Plano on Dec. 9, according to founder Forrest Michals. The new facility will be located at 5200 McDermott Road, Ste. 135. Fit 2-20 offers two personalized, technology-driven workouts with artificial intelligence-powered equipment weekly. Fit 2-20 is moving to a larger location to expand the amount of equipment it carries. 940-353-6081. https://fit2-20.com.
Crimson Coward serves Nashville hot chicken tenders, sandwiches and more in Frisco
Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served in the form of tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches. (Courtesy Crimson Coward) Crimson Coward is now open at 3246 Preston Road, Ste. 510A, in Frisco. The restaurant held a grand opening event at 11 a.m. Dec. 3, according to a company email. Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served as tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches, according to its website. 214-407-8323. www.crimsoncoward.com.
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen brings Asian-Inspired dishes to Greenville Avenue in Dallas
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen opened a new Dallas location at 6119 Greenville Ave., Ste. 6119. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen opened Nov. 19 at 6119 Greenville Ave., Ste. 6119, Dallas. Founded in 2000, the Irving-based fast-casual restaurant concept serves up a variety of Asian-inspired dishes. The new Greenville location offers dine-in, takeout, delivery and contactless curbside pickup. Pei Wei has more than 20 locations across Dallas-Fort Worth. 214-660-5858. www.peiwei.com/texas/290-greenville-avenue.
Ultimate party house with indoor pool hits market for $745,000 in Fort Worth
A seemingly inconspicuous home in east Fort Worth shows that you never really know what kind of wild-and-crazy stuff is going on inside a house - and not to judge a building by its exterior.The four-bedroom, five-bathroom house at 1809 Carl St., four miles east of downtown Fort Worth, recently hit the market for $745,000. At first glance, it looks like many homes in the area. But a peek at the interior photos shows why it's attracted lots of attention on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page and Twitter account.Called a fusion of “ultimate” party house and “coolest” investment property...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Square puts on area’s largest choreographed light show for a 17th year
With over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 11 songs, 10 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension chords, Frisco Square is expecting to welcome thousands of visitors to the 17th year of its holiday lights show this season. The largest choreographed light show in north Texas, the show features...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth Finally Gets a New Shake Shack — and the Burger Invasion Is Just Beginning
Shake Shack arrives at WestBend, and there are at least three more Fort Worth Shake Shacks coming. The Shake Shack gods are smiling on Fort Worth once again, with Cowtown finally getting a second location of the fast casual burger favorite. WestBend is the site of Fort Worth’s new Shake Shack location, bringing its thin patties, customized burger creations, smothered crinkle fries, shakes and custards to the shopping development.
5 of the latest business permits filed in Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth, including over $1M renovations to Carhartt in Northlake
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Keller, Roanoke, and Northlake? Find details on the five latest...
CandysDirt.com
This Historic Estate Near Downtown Grapevine Marries Past With Present
Owning a piece of history and enjoying modern amenities aren’t mutually exclusive. An example is on the market in North Texas. The historic Boone Lipscomb House in Grapevine tells an interesting story of marrying its roots to up-to-date conveniences. The combo makes it a perfect home for those interested in the past yet living in the present.
CandysDirt.com
Christmas Lights 2022: How the Grinch Stole Diamond Loch’s Spotlight in North Richland Hills
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
Dunkin’ offers look at next-generation line of restaurants in Frisco
A new Dunkin’ location is now open at 2155 W. University Drive. (Courtesy Dunkin') Dunkin’ opened a new Frisco location Nov. 29 at 2155 W. University Drive, according to a news release. The new location will offer a look at Dunkin’s next generation of restaurants, featuring a modern design, a warm interior color palette and complimentary Wi-Fi. The 2,000-square-foot space will employ about 20 people, according to the news release. Its menu includes coffee, tea, donuts and sandwiches. The restaurant will host a grand opening Dec. 17. www.dunkindonuts.com.
These shops in Dallas have the best apple fritters around North Texas, according to Yelp
We all know donuts make you go nuts, but do apple fritters give you the taste bud jitters?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Museum of Art Closed Until Further Notice Due to Threat
The Dallas Museum of Art announced Sunday that the museum, including the garage, will be closed until further notice. Museum sources tell NBC 5 that they received a threat against the building and have alerted the Dallas Police Department. The museum shared a message on its social media accounts asking...
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to serve frozen treats in west Frisco
Dine in and drive-thru hours will be noon-10 p.m. seven days a week at the Frisco location. (Courtesy Jeremiah's Italian Ice) Frozen treats shop Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will open Dec. 6 at 8555 FM 423 in Frisco. Jeremiah’s features three main frozen treats—soft ice cream; Italian ice; and The Gelati, which layers Italian ice and soft ice cream.
Shadow LAN Gaming Center closes in Richardson
Shadow LAN offered a variety of gaming-related programming. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Shadow LAN Gaming Center, located at 300 N. Coit Road, Ste. 175, in the Shops at Promenade, has closed in Richardson. The center, which opened in 2004, offered a space for customers to play their favorite video games individually or in teams, including lock-in parties and tournaments. Nov. 27 was Shadow LAN’s last day of business, according to a blog post on its website. The company said it will continue to sell off its remaining gaming equipment via email appointments. http://shadowlangaming.com.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: You Could Live in the 2022 Dallas Kips Bay Decorator Show House
Even if a house is a turnkey, it’s likely you’ll start daydreaming about home improvement plans before you sign the deed. Maybe the primary bedroom is begging for a fresh paint job. Perhaps the upstairs guest bath needs updating. Some of these projects you’ll do yourself, and some you’ll hire out.
A-list fashion stars align at Dallas’ most stylish black-tie awards gala
It's been called Dallas' version of the Met Gala. More than 300 of Dallas' chicest packed the Thompson Hotel ballroom for the Fashion Group International of Dallas (FGI Dallas) Night of Stars 2022 gala on Friday, November 18. They included fashion luminaries, celebrities, socialites, philanthropists, business owners, and influencers — all there to raise funds for scholarships for aspiring fashion designers and professionals. Event chairs Ken Weber, Richard Rivas, and Cristina Graham presided over the glamorous evening, which was emceed by James Aguiar, the VP Fashion and Creative Director for Modern Luxury. Besides being a chic soiree, the event is also an...
Jasper's to offer scratch kitchen staples to Flower Mound's Riverwalk
Jasper's is slated to open a location at the Flower Mound Riverwalk in spring 2023. (Courtesy Jasper's) Jaspers will open in spring 2023 at the River Walk in Flower Mound. It will be located at 4040 River Walk Drive, Flower Mound. "Jasper’s is thrilled to join The Riverwalk,” said William...
dallasfarmersmarket.org
HAPPY TAMALIDAYS!
If tamales are a must-have in your holiday celebrations, you’re in good company. Celebrate Tamales Day with over 10 varieties of fresh, authentic tamales this Saturday at the Dallas Farmers Market. This isn’t just a grab-n-go, it’s a whole Tamalada! Corn husk, banana leaf, traditional, vegan, or dessert based – if you’re looking for flavor, you won’t miss out here. Tamale sales start at 9AM until sold out! The spectacular Tonantzin Guerreros Chichimecas, Aztec Dance starts at 11AM. Hispanic heritage vendors with handmade and fair-trade goods are here until 5PM.
Mojo’s Java coffee shop offers unique variety from nook of Richardson antique store
Alex Deer, owner of Mojo’s Java, said he is confident in his products and loves putting a smile on someone’s face. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) After working as a coffee consultant with Nestlé for four years, Alex Deer traded in his corporate job to follow his entrepreneurial-themed dreams.
