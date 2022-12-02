ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 141

Debbie Rodriguez
3d ago

Kanye was hospitalized for breaking down one time or two. That right there tells a person they're not right or all together.

Reply
15
MB sc
3d ago

if people dont know, Kanye was put in a psychic ward at one time and who knows what meds he was given. is this a case of mk ultra?

Reply(6)
11
Truth be told
1d ago

what happened to Elon Muskrat's free speech policy? that lasted about a week. so now Elon gets to be big brother? no thanks

Reply
3
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I Never Cheated on You With Chris Paul, You Psycho

It can be hard to keep track of all the crazy things that have been coming out of Kanye West’s mouth lately. West’s praise of actual, literal Nazis and his claims that Adolf Hitler was one of the most important inventors of the 20th century have rightly received the most attention.
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
NME

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
The Independent

Kanye West dares Elon Musk to ban him by handing Twitter account over to Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West said on Thursday he plans to give Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones the keys to his Twitter account, in protest against Elon Musk’s stance that he won’t let Jones back on the platform after a 2018 ban.“I got a Twitter account and today I’m gonna have Nick and Alex tweet from my account,” Mr West, who now goes by Ye, said on Jones’s Infowars show, part of an antisemitic rant where he praised Hitler and attacked Jewish figures in Hollywood.“I do find it a little bit hypocritical...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1079M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy