Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
DC Weather: 50-degree temps with mix of clouds and sun on Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — The new work and school week are starting off clear, but cold! Wake-up temperatures Monday are in the 20s and 30s with a heavy frost for some, so you may need a minute or two to defrost the car. Monday will be the nicest day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds expected and seasonable highs around 50 degrees.
WJLA
As DC considers free bus service, Alexandria touts success of its 2021 move to 'fare-free'
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — This week, some D.C. Council members announced they are introducing legislation that would make Metro bus service free in the District. But when D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson tweeted that D.C. will be "the first major city in the US to provide free bus service", Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson was quick to respond.
WJLA
High school football: Damascus wins Md. 3A State Title; Va. championship matchups now set
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — If you're a high school football player in the DMV and you take the field at any point in the month of December, it's a sign your season has gone exactly how you'd want it to. Just days after Quince Orchard High School took home...
WJLA
Chesapeake Bay fund receives $33.8 million in conservation grants to restore bay
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the federal-state Chesapeake Bay Program partnership, will give more than $33 million to over 100 community-based projects that work to protect and restore the Bay and its nearby rivers and streams.
WJLA
Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis
Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
Comments / 0