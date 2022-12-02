Read full article on original website
East Buchanan prepares to defend state football title
Ahead of Saturday's matchup in Columbia with Adrian, the Bulldogs aren't feeling any pressure about repeating as state champions. Senior Riley Parker says the team doesn't feel the pressure, because they believe in themselves. "You know, we really didn't think about what everybody else's expectations are," Parker tells KFEQ/St. Joseph...
East Buchanan champions of Class 1 again, a feat over a decade in the making
COLUMBIA, MO- The East Buchanan football team accomplished a feat that hasn't been done in almost a decade by a public school in Class 1, repeated as state champions. The last time a public school in Class 1 won back-to-back championships was 2007-08, when Orrick completed the hard task. But East Buchanan put on a clinic, defeating Adrian 42-0 on a chilly Saturday evening at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri, clinching the title.
Pitt State Men’s Basketball Falls Short to Northwest at Home
Pitt State men’s basketball team were back at John Lance Arena to host the defending Division 2 National Champions, Northwest Missouri Bearcats. The Gorillas would get things rolling in the middle of the first half but would trial 40-37 at halftime. In the second half, Pitt State cut the lead down to 4 but couldn’t […]
Driver, pedestrian hospitalized after Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Lisa D. Fast, 62, Rushville, was southbound on Interstate 29 in the city of St. Joseph. The Oldsmobile rear-ended a 2012 Ford...
Dec 3 – Brian Carter, Bethany Chamber of Commerce & St Joseph Youth Chorale
In this broadcast we speak with Brian Carter, President of the Bethany Chamber of Commerce to learn about Christmas events taking place around the Bethany area. We also visit with Karen Heyde-Lipanovich, Director of the Lyric Singers of the St. Joseph Youth Chorale.
Missouri man injured after rollover crash
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Friday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Aveo driven by Tyler S. Muessig, 19, Winston, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Weatherby. The car traveled off the south...
Missouri woman hospitalized after she swerves to avoid a deer
MERCER COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Thursday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Jeep Wrangler driven by Hannah S. Bruse, 19, Princeton, was east bound on Elliot Road five miles northwest of Princeton. The driver swerved to avoid...
Get up close and personal with eagles during the 43rd annual Eagle Days
An annual event in at the Loess Bluffs Wildlife Refuge gives everyone a chance to observe the majesty of the nation's bird, the bald eagle. Eagle Days returns this weekend, an event that has run for the past 43 years, running tomorrow and Sunday. Park Ranger Nikki Horne says the...
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
Winston Man Injured in Early Morning Crash Today in DeKalb County
A Winston man suffered injuries in an early morning crash today in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 3:15 this morning on Highway Six, two miles east of Weatherby, as 19-year-old Tyler S. Muessig headed eastbound. Troopers say Muessig went off the south side...
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fire
Chillicothe firefighters were briefly on the scene of a small grass and brush fire early Saturday afternoon in which several raised garden beds, gardening decorations, and equipment were damaged. The location was at a property owned by Brent Skinner at 960-5529 Livingston County Road 529. The blaze was mostly controlled...
Early morning crash injures teenager from Winston
An early morning rollover accident in DeKalb County injured a teenager from Winston. Nineteen-year-old Tyler Muessig received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Muessig was eastbound on Highway 6 when the car traveled off the south side of the road and struck...
Troopers Arrest Ludlow Man
A Ludlow man was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County Friday evening. At about 8:12 pm, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Payden R Brown for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
Police: Savannah teen shot through closed door while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock
A teen was shot by a 42-year-old Savannah man while he was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election outside the man's home on Hartridge Street on Dec. 1, according to Savannah Police's preliminary investigation. "At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated," the...
Cameron PD make child exploitation arrest
The Cameron Police Department was alerted in reference to an incident of possible sexual misconduct in the 500 block of E. Fifth Street in Cameron. Cameron Detectives began the investigation and while working with the Clinton County Prosecutors Office, Brandi McClain issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. On November...
Personal Property & Real Estate Taxes
Livingston County resident received their Personal Property and Real Estate Tax statement in early November and payments are due at the end of December. Livingston County Collector Treasurer Dianna Havens says the payment may be made anytime during the month of December and there are several ways to make the payments.
