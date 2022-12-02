COLUMBIA, MO- The East Buchanan football team accomplished a feat that hasn't been done in almost a decade by a public school in Class 1, repeated as state champions. The last time a public school in Class 1 won back-to-back championships was 2007-08, when Orrick completed the hard task. But East Buchanan put on a clinic, defeating Adrian 42-0 on a chilly Saturday evening at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri, clinching the title.

