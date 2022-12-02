Read full article on original website
lincolntimesnews.com
Rebels second, Wolves fifth at Gaston-Lincoln Wrestling Tournament
The West Lincoln High School wrestling team finished as runner’s up at the Gaston/Lincoln Wrestling tournament at Ashbrook High School. The Rebels finished just a half a point behind tournament champion Stuart Cramer, 207.5 to 207. The following wrestlers placed for the Rebels in their respective weight classes:. 1st...
WCNC
East Lincoln advances to championship game, Weddington's season ends
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — East Lincoln advanced to the 3A state championship game with a 14-7 win over South Point on Friday night in the West Regional Final. Ben Cutter scored what would end up being the decisive touchdown, then sealed the victory with an interception for the Mustangs, who will play top-seeded Northern Nash for the 3A championship.
Mason, Mount Airy run past Draughn 35-6 to reach 1A title game
Mount Airy, N.C. — No. 4 Mount Airy dominated in the running game with Tyler Mason and played lights out defense on Friday to win 35-6 at home over No. 6 Draughn, punching its ticket to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A football championship game. Mason, who entered...
goduke.com
Duke Women Remain Unbeaten, Men Fall at Queens Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Duke swimming and diving completed the fall slate on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, facing off against Queens University in a dual meet. The women's program improved to 4-0 this season, winning 165-92, while the men fell to 2-2 on the year. HOW IT HAPPENED. Freshman Kaelyn...
Clemson has big second half in winning ACC opener
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – PJ Hall started his second straight game and led all scorers with 21 points and Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double as Clemson overcame a cold-shooting first half to run away from Wake Forest for a 77-57 victory in the ACC opener for both teams. The Tigers (7-2) hit just 1 of […]
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland HC Mike Locksley reveals whether he will be participating in potential 'Mayo Dump'
Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was asked Sunday whether or not he would be made available for a potential “Mayo Dump” at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. The Terps will face off against NC State, a team they have not played since 2014, when Maryland left the ACC for the B1G.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Charlotte adding a rising star in Rod Ojong to staff
Sources tell FootballScoop that Rod Ojong is joining the defensive staff at Charlotte. Ojong has been considered by many in college football as a rising star in the profession. Back in May in our 2022 Minority Watch List piece, we shared the following on Ojong. "Was nominated by ACC coaches,...
North Carolina woman wins $3 million after buying $30 scratch-off
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
WBTV
Don’t expect a home price collapse in Charlotte, experts say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Home prices may be due for a “collapse” in other parts of the country, but not in Charlotte, real estate experts tell Axios. What’s happening: Instead, look for price increases to slow down a bit, and for the market to stabilize, says Daniel Cottingham, CEO and broker in charge at Cottingham Chalk.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WBTV
Speedway Motorsports announces O. Bruton Smith and year-end achievement awards
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - In recognition of outstanding service and performance on behalf of Speedway Motorsports and its world-class entertainment facilities, company officials recognized the 2022 Speedway Motorsports recipients of the O. Bruton Smith Award, Promoter of the Year and Speedway of the Year. Officials also presented the inaugural Acceleration Award at the event, which was held at The Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville, where the NASCAR industry is celebrating Champions’ Week.
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Gaston County woman wins $3 million on scratch-off
RALEIGH – Cathy Stroupe of Bessemer City took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Stroupe bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she...
Elkin Tribune
Active shooter false alarm at Wilkes Central
Thursday a number of school systems across the state received similar calls to 911 that turned out to be hoaxes. Many school systems including Wilkes County reported calls claiming an active shooter on their campuses; there were no such incidents. In a brief statement from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office...
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
9 students charged following large brawl at North Carolina high school, police say
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
Brad Panovich picked by Queen City Nerve readers as Charlotte's best TV personality
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City Nerve readers have cast their votes for the Best In The Nest for 2022. From the tastiest eateries to the best parks in Charlotte, readers of the city's alternative newspaper made their voices heard about their favorite parts of it. The newspaper's readers also...
Mooresville brothers re-name seafood restaurant after late nephew, son
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Harris Brothers opened their seafood market, Harris Brother's Seafood, back in June 2021 at the Mooresville Farmer's Market. Aviston Harris, the youngest of the three brothers, said the idea to open a seafood market was an idea the brothers have had for about ten years. During the pandemic, at a time when a lot of restaurants were forced to shut down, the three started their business adventure.
