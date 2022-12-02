ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lincolntimesnews.com

Rebels second, Wolves fifth at Gaston-Lincoln Wrestling Tournament

The West Lincoln High School wrestling team finished as runner’s up at the Gaston/Lincoln Wrestling tournament at Ashbrook High School. The Rebels finished just a half a point behind tournament champion Stuart Cramer, 207.5 to 207. The following wrestlers placed for the Rebels in their respective weight classes:. 1st...
WCNC

East Lincoln advances to championship game, Weddington's season ends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — East Lincoln advanced to the 3A state championship game with a 14-7 win over South Point on Friday night in the West Regional Final. Ben Cutter scored what would end up being the decisive touchdown, then sealed the victory with an interception for the Mustangs, who will play top-seeded Northern Nash for the 3A championship.
WRAL News

Mason, Mount Airy run past Draughn 35-6 to reach 1A title game

Mount Airy, N.C. — No. 4 Mount Airy dominated in the running game with Tyler Mason and played lights out defense on Friday to win 35-6 at home over No. 6 Draughn, punching its ticket to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A football championship game. Mason, who entered...
goduke.com

Duke Women Remain Unbeaten, Men Fall at Queens Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Duke swimming and diving completed the fall slate on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, facing off against Queens University in a dual meet. The women's program improved to 4-0 this season, winning 165-92, while the men fell to 2-2 on the year. HOW IT HAPPENED. Freshman Kaelyn...
WSPA 7News

Clemson has big second half in winning ACC opener

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – PJ Hall started his second straight game and led all scorers with 21 points and Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double as Clemson overcame a cold-shooting first half to run away from Wake Forest for a 77-57 victory in the ACC opener for both teams. The Tigers (7-2) hit just 1 of […]
footballscoop.com

Sources: Charlotte adding a rising star in Rod Ojong to staff

Sources tell FootballScoop that Rod Ojong is joining the defensive staff at Charlotte. Ojong has been considered by many in college football as a rising star in the profession. Back in May in our 2022 Minority Watch List piece, we shared the following on Ojong. "Was nominated by ACC coaches,...
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $3 million after buying $30 scratch-off

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
WBTV

Don’t expect a home price collapse in Charlotte, experts say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Home prices may be due for a “collapse” in other parts of the country, but not in Charlotte, real estate experts tell Axios. What’s happening: Instead, look for price increases to slow down a bit, and for the market to stabilize, says Daniel Cottingham, CEO and broker in charge at Cottingham Chalk.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WBTV

Speedway Motorsports announces O. Bruton Smith and year-end achievement awards

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - In recognition of outstanding service and performance on behalf of Speedway Motorsports and its world-class entertainment facilities, company officials recognized the 2022 Speedway Motorsports recipients of the O. Bruton Smith Award, Promoter of the Year and Speedway of the Year. Officials also presented the inaugural Acceleration Award at the event, which was held at The Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville, where the NASCAR industry is celebrating Champions’ Week.
Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Gaston County woman wins $3 million on scratch-off

RALEIGH – Cathy Stroupe of Bessemer City took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Stroupe bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she...
Elkin Tribune

Active shooter false alarm at Wilkes Central

Thursday a number of school systems across the state received similar calls to 911 that turned out to be hoaxes. Many school systems including Wilkes County reported calls claiming an active shooter on their campuses; there were no such incidents. In a brief statement from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office...
WFAE

Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?

If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
WSOC Charlotte

Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
WCNC

Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
WCNC

Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
WCNC

Mooresville brothers re-name seafood restaurant after late nephew, son

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Harris Brothers opened their seafood market, Harris Brother's Seafood, back in June 2021 at the Mooresville Farmer's Market. Aviston Harris, the youngest of the three brothers, said the idea to open a seafood market was an idea the brothers have had for about ten years. During the pandemic, at a time when a lot of restaurants were forced to shut down, the three started their business adventure.

