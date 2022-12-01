ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee County DA speaks out after charging Joe Kennedy with 4 counts of first degree murder

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Warning: this article contains graphic updates from the investigation. UPDATE, 12/5/2022: Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski offered a detailed timeline following the arraignment of Joe Kennedy. Officers from multiple agencies assisted with the investigation, which added to more than 1,000 manhours. Autopsy results show that...
KFOR

Oklahoma man confesses to brutal murders after disappearance

An alleged confession in the brutal murders of four men in Okmulgee County has been released. Newly unsealed court documents reveal that 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy told a friend that he killed the men and cut them up after they had stolen from him.
KOKI FOX 23

Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
KRMG

Two arrested after Game Wardens find illegal deer head

FORAKER, Okla. — Two men were arrested after the Oklahoma Game Wardens found an illegal deer head in their possession, according to the Oklahoma Game Wardens. In a social media post, the Oklahoma Game Wardens said two wardens “caught up with some notorious wildlife violators in Osage County.”
KOKI FOX 23

Tow Truck drivers gather in Muskogee to honor life of John Mills and push for change

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An urgent plea from the owners of Oklahoma tow truck companies just six days after Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says John Mills was killed after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist by trying to load their car onto his wrecker parked on the shoulder of US-69 just south of Wagoner Saturday night.
tulsapeople.com

Red carpet, Green Country: When actress Donna Reed lived in Tulsa

In the early 1980s, Tulsans might have thought they were witnessing a minor holiday miracle when they saw Donna Reed step out of the classic Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” and take up residence here. It wasn’t a mirage. The Hollywood movie star, known for her fragile beauty and her Academy Award-winning role in “From Here to Eternity,” was briefly a Tulsa local.
KRMG

Affidavit reveals confession details after four Okmulgee men murdered

OKMULGEE, Okla. — An affidavit, unsealed just today, reveals a statement about a confession and possible motive in the murder of four Okmulgee men. Okmulgee Police found the dismembered remains of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks in the Deep Fork River on Oct. 14. Joseph...
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Pawhuska Looking Help in Water Department.

According to the City of Pawhuska Facebook page, the City of Pawhuska is taking applications for the Water Department. The position is for Line Crew who go out and fix/repair the water lines in town. If you are interested, please go to 118 W Main-City Hall, and pick up an...
kggfradio.com

Chetopa Woman Identified in Missouri Murder-Suicide

A Chetopa, Kanas woman is identified in a murder-suicide in southwest Missouri. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, deputies found two people dead at a residence west of Miller, Missouri earlier this week. An autopsy determined that 55 year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller suffered a single gunshot wound to...
KRMG

Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office issues jury duty scam warning

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a scam warning about jury duty. The sheriff’s office reported residents receiving a call from “918-304-6173″ and the person on the line wanting to speak to person about jury duty. When the number is called...
News On 6

2 Women Die After Overnight Crash In Creek County

Two women are dead after an overnight crash along the Turner Turnpike in Creek County. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Troopers say 29-year-old Sarah Ready was traveling in a 2005 Infiniti G35 with two other passengers when she "made...
KRMG

Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...

