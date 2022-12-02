Effective: 2022-12-05 03:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Garvin; Hughes; Johnston; Lincoln; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and southern Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

