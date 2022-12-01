ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report

Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 1, 2022: Rates Decrease Sharply

A few major mortgage rates slumped over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages had a significant downswing. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also declined. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the...
Motley Fool

Mortgage Rates Have Fallen for 3 Weeks in a Row. Is This the New Trend?

Borrowing rates have been dropping, but will that continue?. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.49% for the week ending Dec. 1. While that's a sharp increase from December of 2021, it's a dip from the 7% mortgages borrowers were signing weeks ago. This could be the start of a downward...
CNET

Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Dec. 2, 2022: Rates Plunge

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates fall significantly over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances declined even further. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the...
CNET

Refinance Rates for Nov. 30, 2022: Rates Drop Off

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates slump over the last week. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also went down. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Are Down While Bleak Forecasts Arise for 2023 in Housing

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.58% as of Nov. 23, down from last week when it averaged 6.61%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 3.10%. And the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.90%, down from last week when it averaged 5.98%; a year ago at this time, it average 2.42%.
TENNESSEE STATE
CNET

Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on Dec. 2, 2022: Rates Slip

A number of principal mortgage rates declined sharply this week. Fifteen-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both fell significantly. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also declined, though not as rapidly. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Homebuying Demand Up As Rates Decline

Redfin says falling rates luring buyers back to the market. Mortgage-purchase applications are up 4% from a week ago. Redfin says price drops are less common now that mortgage rates in the 6.5% range are spurring homebuyer demand. Homebuying demand is ticking up as mortgage rates continue their steady decline,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy