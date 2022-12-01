Read full article on original website
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices cratered 50%.
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Some homebuyers lose deposits of $10,000, $20,000, or more due to high mortgage rates
Dahianara Lopez and her husband Paulo Echeverry run a food truck outside of Orlando. "We work together every day," she says while cooking up Colombian sausages on the truck's big stainless steel grill. They say by putting in long hours over several years they were able to save up a...
Where home prices are headed in 2023—this map shows CoreLogic’s revised outlook for 392 housing markets
When a buttoned-up Fed economist says the U.S. housing market has entered into a “difficult [housing correction”], it’d be wise to believe them. When it comes from the lips of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, it’s more of a warning. Powell is right: Not only does housing...
A housing market correction will take a long time and prices need to fall as much as 20% in the next few years to return to their historical trend
The housing market correction will take time, according to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas. Colas pointed to the length of previous housing cycles, where home prices strayed from long-term trends for years. He predicted home prices would need to drop by 15%-20% for the market to return to its long-term growth trend.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report
Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
Mortgage rates decrease for third week in a row
The PMMS 30-year mortgage rate released by Freddie Mac dropped for the third week in a row after reaching a 20-year high this year caused by Fed rate hikes.
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 1, 2022: Rates Decrease Sharply
A few major mortgage rates slumped over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages had a significant downswing. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also declined. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the...
The 30-year mortgage rate has toppled to a 2-month low as the US housing market sees pickup in purchase demand
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate tumbled to 6.49%, the lowest level since September. The rate has dropped 65 basis points over the last three weeks and 18 basis points in the last week alone. The MBA's mortgage purchase index rose 3.8%, marking the fourth straight gain. The 30-year mortgage rate...
House prices might plunge 20% in the hottest US markets - and the slump could hammer the wider economy, top investor says
Home prices could tumble 20% in some of the hottest US markets, top investor Peter Boockvar said. He cited the surge in prices during the pandemic, and soaring mortgage rates pricing out buyers. The Bleakley Advisory boss warned a housing slump could hit consumer spending and the wider economy. House...
Labor market may skirt U.S. recession: NABE
NABE's latest survey of economists showed the U.S. is likely to enter a recession next year as interest rates rise but the labor market may be spared.
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
Motley Fool
Mortgage Rates Have Fallen for 3 Weeks in a Row. Is This the New Trend?
Borrowing rates have been dropping, but will that continue?. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.49% for the week ending Dec. 1. While that's a sharp increase from December of 2021, it's a dip from the 7% mortgages borrowers were signing weeks ago. This could be the start of a downward...
CNET
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Dec. 2, 2022: Rates Plunge
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates fall significantly over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances declined even further. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the...
CNET
Refinance Rates for Nov. 30, 2022: Rates Drop Off
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates slump over the last week. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also went down. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
India's Nov services activity growth hit 3-month high, high inflation a concern
BENGALURU, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India's services activity grew at its quickest pace in three months in November on strong demand, lifting optimism to its highest in eight years, according to a business survey, which also showed prices rose at the fastest rate since July 2017.
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Are Down While Bleak Forecasts Arise for 2023 in Housing
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.58% as of Nov. 23, down from last week when it averaged 6.61%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 3.10%. And the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.90%, down from last week when it averaged 5.98%; a year ago at this time, it average 2.42%.
CNET
Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on Dec. 2, 2022: Rates Slip
A number of principal mortgage rates declined sharply this week. Fifteen-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both fell significantly. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also declined, though not as rapidly. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Homebuying Demand Up As Rates Decline
Redfin says falling rates luring buyers back to the market. Mortgage-purchase applications are up 4% from a week ago. Redfin says price drops are less common now that mortgage rates in the 6.5% range are spurring homebuyer demand. Homebuying demand is ticking up as mortgage rates continue their steady decline,...
Morgan Stanley slashes its U.S. housing market outlook—here’s where it sees the home price correction going in 2023
Peak-to-trough, Morgan Stanley expects U.S. home prices to fall 10% by 2024. However, the firm also says a 20% crash is possible.
