‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
BP Aggressively Chases Hydrogen Towards An Emission-Free Future
BP Plc BP CEO Bernard Looney gambled on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses to reduce their carbon footprint. BP is in the early stages of developing a large, low-carbon hydrogen hub around its Whiting, Indiana refinery, Tomeka McLeod, BP's newly-appointed head of hydrogen in the U.S., told Reuters. Hydrogen...
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 285 of the invasion
Explosions at Russian airbases raise possibility Kyiv can target Moscow’s long-range bombers; German chancellor cautions against creating new cold war
Russia-Ukraine war live: airbase explosions raise possibility Kyiv can now target long-range bombers in Russia
Explosions at airfields in Russia where Tu-95 bombers are based suggest Kyiv can now attack planes used in attacks against Ukraine’s infrastructure
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Report: Ukraine war ups arms sales but challenges lie ahead
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Global arms sales increased by nearly 2% in 2021, the seventh consecutive year of increases, an international arms sales watchdog noted Monday. It added that the war in Ukraine had increased demand for weapons this year, but the conflict may also lead to a supply challenge, not least because Russia is a major supplier of raw materials used in arms production.
Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow
Tesla dominates the electric vehicle market. Although the market share of Elon Musk's group has declined in recent years as most legacy carmakers now offer electric models, the manufacturer of the Model Y and Model S remains the benchmark for green vehicles. You just have to see that the upstarts...
Making sense of Cop15: what to look out for in Montreal
Everything you need to know about the once-in-a-decade chance to stop the loss of biodiversity – and how you can help
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Neymar expected to play for Brazil
DOHA, Qatar — Welcome back, Neymar, at just the right time at the World Cup. Neymar seemed healthy in training before Monday&
