U.S. consumer spending accelerates; inflation subsides

WASHINGTON, Dec 1(Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation pressures moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support,...
Inflation slowed in October, gauge closely tracked by Fed shows

A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve eased but remained at an elevated level in October, likely reinforcing the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow the acceleration of prices.Thursday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6% in October from a year earlier. The increase in personal consumption expenditures was the smallest since November 2021, and was down from a 6.3% rate in September. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation over the previous 12 months was 5%, less than the 5.2% in September.The report also...
UPDATE 1-Fed's Powell says December rate-hike slowdown possible, inflation war far from over

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while warning that the fight against inflation was far from over and key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
