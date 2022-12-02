While talking about the release of the upcoming Cybertruck electric pickup, Tesla's lead designer Franz von Holzhausen noted that the finalized retail model will actually be smaller than the prototypes we've seen bandied about so far, but only by a "few percentage points." He didn't elaborate where would the difference in size come from, but rather talked at length how the choice of the body material brought the angular utilitarian design of the Cybertruck.

