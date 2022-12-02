Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
White House sees stronger than expected jobs report following string of promising economic data
The Biden White House had hoped to see continued moderation in US jobs growth in the November jobs report to bolster what it sees as growing evidence that inflation is starting to slow — but newly released data Friday morning defied the Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to cool down the economy.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Benzinga
Cramer's Optimistic Call, 'Twitter Files' Drop In, OPEC+ Sticks To Stance And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From The Weekend
The weekend news flow centered around the direction of the financial markets as they enter the final leg of the year. Twitter owner Elon Musk kept the social media platform buzzing with his frequent tweets on a host of topics. Here's a recap of a few major headlines that hit...
Channel 3000
What’s the effect of the Russian oil price cap and EU embargo?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Western governments are aiming to cap the price of Russia’s oil exports in an attempt to limit the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow’s budget, its military and the invasion of Ukraine. The cap is set to take effect Monday, the same day...
Benzinga
Microsoft, Motorola Solutions And These 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Pharma's expensive gaming of the drug patent system is successfully countered by the Medicines Patent Pool, which increases global access and rewards innovation
Biomedical innovation reached a new era during the COVID-19 pandemic as drug development went into overdrive. But the ways that brand companies license their patented drugs grant them market monopoly, preventing other entities from making generics so they can exclusively profit. This significantly limits the reach of lifesaving drugs, especially to low- and middle-income countries, or LMICs. I am an economist who studies innovation and digitization in health care markets. Growing up in a developing region in China with limited access to medications inspired my interest in institutional innovations that can facilitate drug access. One such innovation is a patent...
Channel 3000
Start your week smart: Trump, China, OPEC, Power outage, Messi
With the arrival of December, the year is drawing to a close — and some might say not a moment too soon. What does 2023 hold in store for us? Well, it appears the future looks bright … magenta to be exact. Here’s what else you need to...
Channel 3000
Current National Mortgage Rates: December 1, 2022—Rates Decline
Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.74%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.07%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.75%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.45%. Mortgage Rates for December 1, 2022.
Channel 3000
South Korea spent $200 billion, but it can’t pay people enough to have a baby
The season of baby fairs is here once again in South Korea. Busy, noisy affairs held in cavernous conference halls where hundreds of vendors try to sell expectant parents everything they could possibly desire for their new bundle of joy — and plenty of other things they never knew they needed.
Channel 3000
5 things to know for Dec. 5: Power grid, Senate runoff, Hawaii volcano, Trump, Iran
You can feel it as soon as you step outside nowadays — Christmas is near. This week, heavy snow will hit the West and several days of rain are forecast across the South. This comes as many regions in the US are welcoming an early start to the snow season, and meteorologists say it could have a big impact on the drought conditions that have been plaguing the country.
