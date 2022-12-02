Read full article on original website
UPDATE 2-U.S. Fed proposes plan for banks to manage climate-linked financial risk
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve Board on Friday joined other key banking regulators in proposing a plan for how large banks should manage climate-related financial risks, drawing immediate dissent from one member and reservations from another. The proposed principles detailed expectations for banks with more than...
Australia, NZ dlrs hit multi-month highs; RBA in focus
SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars scaled new multi-month highs on Monday, after more signs of China easing pandemic policies emerged and strong U.S. payroll data failed to shift expectations of a rate hike slowdown for the Federal Reserve. Traders are now awaiting an interest...
UPDATE 3-Three Arrows Capital says its founders still not cooperating with asset recovery
(Adds Three Arrows Capital founder response to Friday story) Dec 3 (Reuters) - Liquidators for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital(3AC) said on Friday that the company's founders are refusing to cooperate with asset recovery efforts, hindering the company's ability to return funds to creditors. Founders Kyle Davies and...
UPDATE 1-EU to adapt state aid schemes in response to U.S. subsidy package
BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The EU will adapt its state aid rules to prevent an exodus of investment triggered by a new U.S. green energy subsidy package, the bloc's chief executive said on Sunday. "Competition is good ... but this competition must respect a level playing field," European Commission...
LIVE MARKETS-Global value still more attractive than growth
Tech down most among S&P 500 sectors; materials biggest gainer. Dec 2 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. GLOBAL VALUE STOCKS STILL MORE ATTRACTIVE THAN GROWTH (1330 EST/1830 GMT) Mark Haefele, chief...
UPDATE 1-IMF, Argentina reach funding agreement that could unlock $6 bln
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it has reached a agreement with Argentine authorities on a third review under its Extended Fund Facility Arrangement, which could give the South American country access to around $6 billion. The IMF said in a statement...
Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is mulling a proposal from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to repeal the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House said on Saturday. McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, earlier told Fox News he...
Asia shares bank on eventual China opening; oil gains
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as investors hoped steps to unwind pandemic restrictions in China would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand, nudging the dollar down against the yuan. The news helped oil prices firm as OPEC+ nations reaffirmed their output...
European shares on course for seventh week of gains; U.S. jobs data eyed
(Reuters) - European shares looked set to notch their seventh straight week of gains amid easing worries of global monetary policy tightening despite a dip on Friday ahead of U.S jobs data. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% after two days of strong gains. Investors looked ahead to U.S....
Futures extend losses after robust November jobs report
(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday as higher-than-expected job additions in November poured cold water on investor expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its aggressive monetary policy tightening. Money market bets show an 87% chance of a 50-basis point hike by the Fed at its December...
Gold eyes best week in three on bets of smaller Fed hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, but were set for their best week in three as the dollar weakened on prospects of slower U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes and signs of cooling inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,796.71 per ounce, as...
Gold set for weekly gain with market focus on U.S. jobs data
(Reuters) - Gold eased into a tight range on Friday as cautious investors positioned themselves for U.S. jobs data, but safe-haven bullion was still bound for a second straight weekly gain on expectations of a moderation in the pace of U.S. rate hikes. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,797.98 per...
No plans to go back to Congress to change inflation act - White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There are no plans to go back to Congress to push for changes to the Inflation Reduction Act, the White House said Friday, a day after President Joe Biden said it could be tweaked to appease European leaders. "We don't have any plans to go back to...
Lawmaker says EU should complain to WTO over U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
(Reuters) - The European Union should file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the next few months regarding the United States' green energy subsidy package, the head of the European Parliament's trade committee was reported as saying on Sunday. The U.S. and the EU have so far...
