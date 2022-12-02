Read full article on original website
Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000
Nissan and Chevy both offer new EVs that are still relatively affordable. The post Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Electric Cars, Battery and eVOTL Plans
The sensible Japanese brand had a disruptive streak in its DNA from Day One.
insideevs.com
BMW Says New Gen 6 Batteries Provide 30% More Range, Cost 50% Less
With the launch of its Neue Klasse platform and series of electric models, BMW will also introduce its Gen 6 battery technology, which brings significant improvements in all areas that matter. The manufacturer is touting 30 percent improved range, 50 percent reduction of production cost and 60 percent reduction in carbon emissions, as well as an integration of the battery pack as a part of the car’s structure.
Nissan wants to be the king of electric cars again
Nissan, whose entry-level Leaf dominated the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the early 2010s before Tesla took a commanding lead, is aiming to claw back market share with a bevy of new, relatively affordable models. Its planned renaissance starts with the Ariya crossover utility, on sale in December at...
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
US News and World Report
Honda Begins Producing Fuel Cell EVs for 2024
Honda recently announced an all-new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) based on the all-new Honda CR-V. This forward-thinking vehicle will be made at its Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, and is part of Honda’s previously announced goal for battery electric vehicles and FCEVs to represent 100% of its lineup by 2040.
These Cars Have the Longest Lifespans
There’s a ton of value in getting the most from your household vehicle. Cars, trucks, and SUVs that can provide 200,000 miles or more translate into more cash in the bank (with no auto payments). Cars with long lifespans can also provide vehicle owners with peace of mind, knowing they don’t have to deal with the soaring cost of new and used cars and the rising interest rates that come with them.
Ford Unveils Big Electric Vehicle Surprise in November
The Ford (F) - Get Free Report CEO has made it clear that he wants his company to be the top gun in the electric vehicle sector. In April, he threw down the gauntlet to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world's largest EV company, and "all comers to become the top EV maker in the world."
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Broken EV chargers are a huge turnoff for electric car drivers and prospective buyers. That signals a growing business opportunity for startups racing to keep those plugs up and running.
If a driver makes the switch to an electric car and finds themselves at a plug that doesn't work, it could confirm all their fears about EV ownership.
BBC
Ford reveals £125m Halewood electric vehicle parts plant boost
Ford has announced plans to massively increase its production of components for electric cars in a move that will safeguard 500 jobs on Merseyside. The £125m investment - boosted by the government's Automotive Transformation Fund - in the Halewood plant brings the US car giant's spending there to £380m.
teslarati.com
GM doubles down on Ultium battery production plant investment
GM and LG will invest an added $275 million into their Ultium battery production facility in Tennessee. Much like the rest of the automotive industry, General Motors is currently supply-constrained regarding battery cells that will go into electric vehicles. Matching the moves of numerous other automakers, GM has chosen to work with LG to expand its battery production capabilities as fast as possible. According to The Detroit News, GM and LG are increasing their investment in one such plant to boost production. GM hopes its Ultium battery production brand can supply up to 130GWh of battery cells by the decade’s end.
‘Tax penalty’ risks keeping polluting cars on the road longer – analysis
Drivers of used electric vehicles face a “tax penalty” that could keep older, polluting cars on the road for longer, according to new analysis.Green consultancy New AutoMotive warned that vehicle excise duty (VED) reforms will see motorists charged up to £145 more per year for choosing a cleaner vehicle.Pure electric cars are currently exempt from VED.These changes undermine the running cost advantages of owning an EVBen Nelmes, New AutoMotiveBut Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced last month that from April 2025 new zero-emission cars will be liable for a first-year rate of £10, and an annual rate of £165 in subsequent years.Zero-emission...
Carscoops
VW Looks To Canada For First Battery Manufacturing Plant Outside Europe
Volkswagen is seriously considering Canada as the location for its first North American battery cell plant. The company added an addendum to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed with the country in August, to identify suitable sites for a cell factory in the country. “Canada is one logical option...
New car market grows for fourth month in a row
The UK’s new car market has recorded a fourth successive month of growth.Some 142,889 new cars were registered in November, up 23.5% on the same month last year, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).Plug-in cars such as pure electrics and plug-in hybrids accounted for more than a quarter of the market.Overall, registrations last month were 8.8% below pre-coronavirus levels.The number of new cars registered during the first 11 months of this year is 3.4% down on the same period in 2021.Supply shortages have largely been blamed for the decline.The SMMT is calling for urgent Government action...
Curbed
Where Is the Tesla Bus?
At at least one point on Thursday, Elon Musk was making a lot of sense. On stage at his Nevada Gigafactory announcing the long-anticipated (and greatly delayed) rollout of the Tesla Semi, Twitter’s new CEO made a very good point about the potential benefit of an electric truck compared to the diesel version. “When you factor in the number of hours driven and the weight it’s carrying, although it’s only one percent of vehicle production, it’s actually 20 percent of vehicle emissions,” he said, adding that the 4 million semi-trucks on the road also account for a third of all the U.S.’s particulate emissions. “From a health impact, especially in cities, this is a huge impact.” Which is why the first 100 trucks produced by Tesla for PepsiCo, which will ferry Doritos and Mountain Dew around the country at distances of up to 500 miles per charge, received a $15 million grant from California’s climate agency as part of an air-pollution-reduction program. As I experienced the fleeting sensation of agreeing with Elon Musk about something — and even excitement about the Tesla Semi — I was reminded of the twin promise he made when he first announced his plan for these trucks five years ago: There was supposed to be a Tesla Bus. But where is it? After all, he’s put the public-transportation industry (and humanity, in its own way) through in the last five years, I think we deserve the Tesla Bus.
5 things automakers and car shoppers are getting wrong about electric vehicles, according to GM's president
In a recent interview with Insider, Mark Reuss identified some common EV misconceptions among automakers and car shoppers.
fordauthority.com
Ford Halewood Plant To Get Additional $150M Investment
The Ford Halewood plant in the UK has been on a bit of a roller coaster ride recently as the automaker aims to transition its entire European lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner. While Ford shuts down some of its plants in that region and retools others for the production of EVs, it announced over a year ago that the Ford Halewood plant will build around 250,000 electric power units for future EV models when production begins in 2024 – a move that involves an investment of £230 million pounds ($280 million USD). Now, after retaking full control over the plant – which it used to share with Getrag – Ford has announced that it’s upping its investment into Halewood by an additional £125 million pounds ($152 million USD).
