WATCH: Giant Fiery Object Travels Across Midwestern Sky, Remains Mystery
It could be seen from Wisconsin to Tennessee.
Locked in Ice for 100 Years, Melting Glaciers Are Revealing Lost Artifacts
Stone age items, human remains and long-lost mountaineering equipment have all been uncovered as the world's glaciers are in danger of disappearing by 2050.
A man who says a basketball sized meteor exploded his house, finds out scientists are skeptical
The house, which is located in Nevada County, California, became famous when its owner claimed it was struck by a "flaming basketball" meteor. The incident made headline news in the area. The house did indeed explode, and was completely destroyed. The claim seemed real because a number of people in...
4.6 billion-year-old meteorite that crashed into Earth solves the mystery of water on our planet
In February 2021, a rare carbonaceous meteorite crashed into a driveway in Gloucestershire. Called Winchcombe, the meteorite was recovered only hours after its fireball lit up the skies over the UK. A year later, experts from the Natural History Museum and the University of Glasgow have reported that the 4.6-billion-year-old...
Astronomy.com
Pristine meteorite found within hours of hitting Earth
At about 10 o'clock on the night of Feb. 28, 2021, a fireball streaked through the sky over England. The blazing extraterrestrial visitor was seen by more than 1,000 people, and its descent was filmed by 16 dedicated meteor-tracking cameras from the UK Fireball Alliance and many dashboard and doorbell cams.
Fireball shooting across the sky caught on doorbell camera
A possible meteor was seen shooting across the sky Thursday night along the U.S. East Coast, according to the American Meteor Society. Reports of the fireball started coming in late Thursday night and early Friday morning over Columbus, Ohio. The AMS received nearly 700 reports from people who spotted the meteor shooting across 12 states and Ontario, Canada. According to the AMS fireball event map, people in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan and up into Ontario spotted the shooting star as it crashed across Earth’s atmosphere. People as far south as Tennessee and South Carolina also reported seeing the fireball. Video recorded by doorbell cameras and onlookers showed the bright light moving quickly across the night sky. New reports were still rolling into the AMS as of Friday morning. According to NASA, fireballs are exceptionally bright meteors that can be seen over a vast area. Currently, the Geminid meteor shower is underway until Dec. 24, considered one of the best meteor showers of the year. However, the peak activity, when sky gazers could see up to 120 meteors per hour, doesn’t happen until Dec. 13 and 14. Previous 1 of 2 Next
NJ.com
Top sky events in December 2022: Full moon, 2 meteor showers
Christmas lights won’t be the only things glowing in the dark in December 2022. A full moon will be lighting up the night sky on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Geminid meteor shower will be reaching its peak the following week, and the Ursid meteor shower will be at its best later in the month.
A tiny "mineral flower" seen on the planet Mars may have been created by water
Rock flower on MarsCredit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS; Public Domain Image. Earlier in February 2022, NASA's Mars rover, Curiosity, captured the most bizarre image on the planet Mars. The rover had been looking for signs of life on the planet. It captures visual data and relays it back to Earth.
Video captures stunning view of fireball blazing through night sky
An incredibly bright meteor was spotted soaring across the dark, clear sky in at least 13 states early Thursday night. Hundreds of people looking up at the night sky on Thursday evening might have caught a glimpse of a fiery object blazing overhead. The streaking fireball turned out to be...
Two minerals never before been seen on Earth found inside 17-ton meteorite
The minerals were found inside a slice of the El Ali meteorite, which landed in Somalia in 2020.
Videos captured a fireball flashing across the Toronto skyline before it struck Earth near Niagara Falls
One video shows the fireball streak past Toronto's CN Tower, while another from a home security camera shows it light up the sky above a neighborhood.
Scientists found 2 minerals in a meteorite that have never occurred naturally on Earth
Space exploration isn’t just about finding life on other planets or discovering the next Earth. We’re also looking to better understand how the universe formed. And we’re trying to mine space for previously unseen minerals that might fix problems back home. But you don’t always have to leave the planet to find new minerals. Sometimes they come to you via meteorites.
Curious Onlookers Are Causing a Problem at Northern New Jersey ‘Watcher’ House
A popular new Netflix show has prompted a steady stream of visitors to this normally quiet neighborhood in northern New Jersey. “The Watcher,” inspired by a real-life situation involving a family that owned the house at 657 Boulevard, debuted on the streaming service last week. Before the limited thriller...
Extreme gravity on Mars is tearing apart its moon and causing it to go into a death spiral
Artist conception of stars spiraling close to each otherCredit: Tod Strohmayer (GSFC), CXC, NASA - Illustration: Dana Berry (CXC); Public Domain Image. The planet Mars has two moons called Phobos and Deimos.
PC Magazine
Astronomers Troubled by 'Unprecedented Brightness' of Huge BlueWalker 3 Satellite
A large satellite that’s designed to beam internet to consumer cell phones is now one of the brightest objects in the night sky—much to the chagrin of the astronomical community. Their concerns revolve around the prototype BlueWalker 3 satellite from Texas-based AST SpaceMobile. Earlier this month, BlueWalker 3...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Mystery Of The ‘Wow!’ Signal That’s Baffled Scientists For Decades
In August 1977, scientists at Ohio State University’s Big Ear radio telescope detected a 72-second signal from space that was extremely difficult to explain. On a summer night in 1977, Ohio State University Professor Jerry Ehman flipped through a stack of computer printouts. What he found would dramatically impact mankind’s search for extraterrestrial life.
A Huge Satellite Is Now One of the Brightest Objects In the Sky, Astronomers Warn
A huge new satellite, known as BlueWalker 3, has officially become one of the brightest objects in the sky—out-shining all but the brightest of stars—since it was launched into orbit by the space company AST SpaceMobile in September, astronomers say. The shiny glare of the 693-square-foot satellite, as...
Scientists discover new possible clue in Amelia Earhart mystery
Scientists believe that they have discovered a key clue in the mysterious death of aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart — who famously went missing during her ill-fated flight around the globe in 1937. A team of researchers at Penn State’s Radiation Science and Engineering Centre (RSEC) discovered never-before-seen letters on a metal plate that washed ashore the remote island of Nikumaroro and recovered in 1991. One well-publicized theory about her disappearance is that she died a castaway after landing her plane on the remote coral atoll in the western Pacific Ocean. A re-analysis of the plate conducted by the team showed the letters and numbers “D24,”...
NASA's Viking 1 may have landed at the site of an ancient Martian megatsunami
Viking 1 made history as the first spacecraft to land on Mars, capturing the first images taken from the ground on the red planet. New research suggests the lander touched down where a Martian megatsunami deposited materials 3.4 billion years ago.
For 31 minutes on Dec. 7, Mars will disappear behind the moon
As the moon circles the Earth, it can pass in front of bright stars, blocking their light completely. This is called an occultation. But one of the rarest astronomical sights happens when the moon occults a planet like Jupiter or Saturn. And on the night of Dec. 7, 2022, the...
