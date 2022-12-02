ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy.com

Pristine meteorite found within hours of hitting Earth

At about 10 o'clock on the night of Feb. 28, 2021, a fireball streaked through the sky over England. The blazing extraterrestrial visitor was seen by more than 1,000 people, and its descent was filmed by 16 dedicated meteor-tracking cameras from the UK Fireball Alliance and many dashboard and doorbell cams.
New York Post

Fireball shooting across the sky caught on doorbell camera

A possible meteor was seen shooting across the sky Thursday night along the U.S. East Coast, according to the American Meteor Society. Reports of the fireball started coming in late Thursday night and early Friday morning over Columbus, Ohio. The AMS received nearly 700 reports from people who spotted the meteor shooting across 12 states and Ontario, Canada. According to the AMS fireball event map, people in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan and up into Ontario spotted the shooting star as it crashed across Earth’s atmosphere. People as far south as Tennessee and South Carolina also reported seeing the fireball.  Video recorded by doorbell cameras and onlookers showed the bright light moving quickly across the night sky. New reports were still rolling into the AMS as of Friday morning.  According to NASA, fireballs are exceptionally bright meteors that can be seen over a vast area. Currently, the Geminid meteor shower is underway until Dec. 24, considered one of the best meteor showers of the year. However, the peak activity, when sky gazers could see up to 120 meteors per hour, doesn’t happen until Dec. 13 and 14. Previous 1 of 2 Next
NJ.com

Top sky events in December 2022: Full moon, 2 meteor showers

Christmas lights won’t be the only things glowing in the dark in December 2022. A full moon will be lighting up the night sky on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Geminid meteor shower will be reaching its peak the following week, and the Ursid meteor shower will be at its best later in the month.
AccuWeather

Video captures stunning view of fireball blazing through night sky

An incredibly bright meteor was spotted soaring across the dark, clear sky in at least 13 states early Thursday night. Hundreds of people looking up at the night sky on Thursday evening might have caught a glimpse of a fiery object blazing overhead. The streaking fireball turned out to be...
BGR.com

Scientists found 2 minerals in a meteorite that have never occurred naturally on Earth

Space exploration isn’t just about finding life on other planets or discovering the next Earth. We’re also looking to better understand how the universe formed. And we’re trying to mine space for previously unseen minerals that might fix problems back home. But you don’t always have to leave the planet to find new minerals. Sometimes they come to you via meteorites.
PC Magazine

Astronomers Troubled by 'Unprecedented Brightness' of Huge BlueWalker 3 Satellite

A large satellite that’s designed to beam internet to consumer cell phones is now one of the brightest objects in the night sky—much to the chagrin of the astronomical community. Their concerns revolve around the prototype BlueWalker 3 satellite from Texas-based AST SpaceMobile. Earlier this month, BlueWalker 3...
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Mystery Of The ‘Wow!’ Signal That’s Baffled Scientists For Decades

In August 1977, scientists at Ohio State University’s Big Ear radio telescope detected a 72-second signal from space that was extremely difficult to explain. On a summer night in 1977, Ohio State University Professor Jerry Ehman flipped through a stack of computer printouts. What he found would dramatically impact mankind’s search for extraterrestrial life.
New York Post

Scientists discover new possible clue in Amelia Earhart mystery

Scientists believe that they have discovered a key clue in the mysterious death of aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart — who famously went missing during her ill-fated flight around the globe in 1937. A team of researchers at Penn State’s Radiation Science and Engineering Centre (RSEC) discovered never-before-seen letters on a metal plate that washed ashore the remote island of Nikumaroro and recovered in 1991. One well-publicized theory about her disappearance is that she died a castaway after landing her plane on the remote coral atoll in the western Pacific Ocean. A re-analysis of the plate conducted by the team showed the letters and numbers “D24,”...
