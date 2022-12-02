Read full article on original website
“From Day One, I knew he was going to be a guy I would always be with” — LeBron James on the veteran who taught him the ropes with the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers coordinated with LeBron James so that he could attend his good friend's retirement ceremony.
Charles Oakley Punched Clippers Player During The Shootaround For Disrespecting Him: “I Don’t Care If You’re In The White House Or The Outhouse, I’m Comin’ To Get You."
Former NBA player Charles Oakley once punched Jeff McInnis for disrespecting him.
Fan who got into it with Draymond Green offers to match his $25k league fine
Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green cursed at a fan earlier this week, and the fan defended Green by offering to match his fine. Warriors star Draymond Green was fined $25K for cursing at a fan on Wednesday, but the fan disagreed with the fine and offered to match it and donate to Green’s favorite charity or NBA Cares.
Donovan Mitchell could re-make the image of the Cleveland Cavaliers more than LeBron James did
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a very happy Donovan Mitchell apparently. When you’re told all the time that your city isn’t a “free agent destination” or that it’s “hard to attract the best names”, you start to accept it a little. Surely, there’s truth to that, right? Granted, that’s not always the case and it’s not even the case that often. A lot of players go to cities and fall in love with cities that aren’t major markets. Partly because not everyone loves being confined to smoggy, tight quarters.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
Catherine Varitek Has Valid Reason For Wanting Red Sox To Sign Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of interest in Major League Baseball free agency and would make a lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox for a number of reasons. And Catherine Varitek added another (very valid) reason why the Red Sox should sign the 2022 American League Cy Young winner.
Patriots Great ‘Obviously’ Agrees With Mac Jones’ Sideline Tirade
Mac Jones’ frustration with the New England Patriots’ offense boiled over Thursday night. James White didn’t blame him. In an interview Friday with The Ringer’s “Off the Pike” podcast, the former Patriots running back said he “obviously” agreed with Jones’ sideline tirade, which came late in New England’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Jones explained after the game that he wanted the offense to attempt more “chunk plays” rather than sticking with the quick-passing concepts that Buffalo had snuffed out all night.
Latest Xander Bogaerts report will enrage Red Sox fans
The Red Sox do not seem to be moving with much urgency on Xander Bogaerts. Longtime Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts may not be the No. 1 shortstop available in MLB free agency this winter, but he could very well be the best bang-for-buck player available at the position.
Nia Long blasts Boston Celtics over handling of ex-coach Ime Udoka
Actress Nia Long slammed the Boston Celtics organization for their blatant disregard for her family, and for their brazen hypocrisy in telling the public that they work to protect women when they failed to even check on Long. Long, 52, also took aim at the NBA franchise for the bumbling...
Mac Jones Set Weird Record During This Especially Gross Patriots Play
Mac Jones ran his way into the history books Thursday night, and not in a good way. There were many, many ugly plays for the Patriots in their dispiriting 24-10 home loss to the Bills. One such play occurred during garbage time in the fourth quarter, when Jones and New England’s offense faced a third-and-goal from Buffalo’s 21-yard line.
NHL
Chara joins fellow Bruins icon Bourque for spin on ice in charity game
Hours before the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record season-opening home winning streak to 14 games with a 5-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden on Saturday, the Hockey Hall of Famer and likely future Hockey Hall of Famer participated as a pair at the Nathan H. Hardy Memorial Alumni Game at Warrior Ice Arena.
This Steph Curry video will blow your mind
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the best shooters in NBA history. He showed just that during a recent photo shoot. When it comes to who is one of the best shooters in NBA history, that is current Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Just last year, he had broken the all-time record for most three-pointers made in NBA history, surpassing legend Ray Allen. That, and he won the NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games.
Miami Dolphins win streak snapped but made it interesting late
The Miami Dolphins don’t have a win streak anymore, and they are not on top of the AFC East after getting beat by the 49ers and a 3rd string QB. Tua Tagovailoa finally woke up in the 2nd half but by then it was too late. The 49ers had put enough points on the board that Miami needed a Baltimore type comeback in the 4th. Down by 13 heading into the final period, Tua got them close with a 50 yard TD to Tyreek Hill.
Bill Belichick gives excuse for Patriots offensive struggles
It’s no secret that the New England Patriots offense has struggled recently, averaging just 15.3 points over the last three games. And while the team is trying to improve its offensive production, Bill Belichick revealed one reason why it’s been difficult to improve the offense consistently. As Bill Belichick explains, making overall improvements to the Read more... The post Bill Belichick gives excuse for Patriots offensive struggles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bruce Cassidy: 'You Want to Win the Right Way'
The Vegas Golden Knights got the win they needed before they face the NHL's best team, the Boston Bruins.
