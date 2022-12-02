Read full article on original website
tigerdroppings.com
Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl
Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
Prep football: SoCal and NorCal Regional results and State Championship schedule
Prep football: SoCal and NorCal Regional results and State Championship schedule.
247Sports
USC center Brett Neilon posts goodbye on Instagram; Trojan career likely over after injury
The last time USC Trojans fans saw Brett Neilon, he was being carted off after suffering a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter of USC's 47-24 loss to Utah Friday's Pac-12 championship game. It will likely be the last time the sixth-year senior offensive lineman will be seen in...
Sporting News
College Football Playoff rankings: What USC's loss to Utah means for Ohio State, Alabama
No. 11 Utah defeated No. 4 USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. With that, conference championship chaos is here. The Utes rallied from a 17-3 deficit to knock off the Trojans for the second time this season. Quarterback Caleb Williams played through a leg injury, but the USC defense folded in the second half against the Utes. Utah won back-to–back Pac-12 championships in stunning fashion, and that could set the tone for a wild conference championship weekend.
Sporting News
College football bowl schedule: Tracking the selections for all 41 bowl games in 2022-23
A total of 82 bowl-eligible teams will participate in the 2022-23 college football Bowl Season leading up to the College Football Playoff championship. Bowl Season starts on Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and will run through Jan. 9. The College Football Playoff semifinals will be on Dec. 31 this...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Quotes from Lincoln Riley after stinging loss to Utah in Pac-12 Championship Game
Lincoln Riley hasn’t had to do this very much in 2022: Talk to the media after a USC loss. In fact, he hasn’t had to do this except after games against Utah. The Utes had the Trojans’ number. They geared up for USC and provided a physical standard the Trojans’ defense could not match. In Game 1 on October 15, the Utes threw the ball all game and were able to keep quarterback Cam Rising clean. In Game 2 on Friday night in Las Vegas, the Utes were able to run the ball and eventually wear down the USC defense with a sledgehammer attack and enough third-down passes to keep the Trojans on the field.
Sporting News
When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for final CFP selection show in 2022
It's finally time to see who the four teams competing for a national championship will be. The final rankings of the College Football Playoff are set to be unveiled on Sunday, and the only remaining drama appears to be for the final two spots. With Georgia and Michigan winning their...
Washington State to meet Fresno State in LA Bowl on Dec. 17
PULLMAN -- Washington State will be headed to Tinseltown for bowl season, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network first reported Sunday.. The 7-5 Cougs will meet meeting 9-4 Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium. An official announcement by the bowl and WSU is expected soon. The bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with ABC holding the broadcasting rights.
USC Loss Could Send UW to Alamo Bowl to Face Sarkisian
Rose Bowl opportunity disappears with Utah win in Pac-12 title game.
Sporting News
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings for 2022-23 bowl season
The 2022 college football season ended with a bang, not a whimper, during conference championship weekend. A week after top-10 teams Ohio State, LSU and Clemson fell, two more teams — No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC — lost in the Big 12 and Pac-12 championship games, respectively. Those defeats opened the door even wider for chaos to reign amid the final AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings.
Sporting News
Final college football bowl projections for CFP, every bowl game in 2022-23
The College Football Playoff pairings will be announced on Sunday, and the other bowl selections will follow. There are a total of 41 bowl games in the 2022-23 college football season before the CFP championship game. Sporting News has tracked those projections all season, and those changed when No. 11...
Sporting News
Updated list of college football stars skipping bowl games for 2023 NFL Draft
The list of players who skip bowl games ahead of the NFL Draft seems to get longer each year. Players know the risks of participating in the extra game. It continues to present injury risks that could jeopardize their futures in the sport. But the decisions do have benefits for...
Reports: Cincinnati to Hire Louisville’s Scott Satterfield
The Bearcats and their new coach reportedly agreed to a deal on Sunday night.
Sporting News
Who plays in the Rose Bowl this year? Teams, date, schedule for New Year’s 6 bowl game
There is no bowl game that carries the same level of prestige as the Rose Bowl. "The Granddaddy of them All" might not be working to crown a national champion this season, but that doesn't take away from the history of playing in Pasadena at the end of the college football season.
Paul Finebaum admits he was wrong about Jim Harbaugh
Following ESPN’s reveal of the College Football Playoff final four and the entire top 25, SEC Network host Paul Finebaum went on record to admit he was wrong about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. “I don’t know that I’ve seen anything quite like this,” Finebaum said. “And yeah, I’ve...
Sporting News
Nick Saban makes case for Alabama over TCU in College Football Playoff: 'There's some arguments for this team'
Alabama may not have played on conference championship weekend, but Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban was still hard at work politicking for his team to make the College Football Playoff. Saban, appearing on ESPN's "The College Football Show" with Skubie Mageza and former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron on Saturday, said...
Meet the class: Analysis and the latest on Auburn's 11 commits
Auburn has fluctuated from 11 to 12 to 13 and back to 11 commitments in the 2023 class in the last month. Why? It’s simply part of the transition from one regime (to an interim coach) to another. Hugh Freeze is now the head man for the Tigers. He...
Texas Longhorns hoops: Thoughts after Creighton
Sporting News
What is Ohio State's bowl game in 2022? Date, opponent & more to know about Peach Bowl
Ohio State began 2022 rooting hard against Utah. It ended the season as the biggest Utah fan in the country. The Buckeyes dropped to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after laying an egg in the fourth quarter against Michigan to lose 45-23. In order to reach the CFP, Ohio State would need some help.
