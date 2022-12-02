ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tigerdroppings.com

Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl

Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
Sporting News

College Football Playoff rankings: What USC's loss to Utah means for Ohio State, Alabama

No. 11 Utah defeated No. 4 USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. With that, conference championship chaos is here. The Utes rallied from a 17-3 deficit to knock off the Trojans for the second time this season. Quarterback Caleb Williams played through a leg injury, but the USC defense folded in the second half against the Utes. Utah won back-to–back Pac-12 championships in stunning fashion, and that could set the tone for a wild conference championship weekend.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quotes from Lincoln Riley after stinging loss to Utah in Pac-12 Championship Game

Lincoln Riley hasn’t had to do this very much in 2022: Talk to the media after a USC loss. In fact, he hasn’t had to do this except after games against Utah. The Utes had the Trojans’ number. They geared up for USC and provided a physical standard the Trojans’ defense could not match. In Game 1 on October 15, the Utes threw the ball all game and were able to keep quarterback Cam Rising clean. In Game 2 on Friday night in Las Vegas, the Utes were able to run the ball and eventually wear down the USC defense with a sledgehammer attack and enough third-down passes to keep the Trojans on the field.
247Sports

Washington State to meet Fresno State in LA Bowl on Dec. 17

PULLMAN -- Washington State will be headed to Tinseltown for bowl season, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network first reported Sunday.. The 7-5 Cougs will meet meeting 9-4 Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium. An official announcement by the bowl and WSU is expected soon. The bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with ABC holding the broadcasting rights.
Sporting News

College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings for 2022-23 bowl season

The 2022 college football season ended with a bang, not a whimper, during conference championship weekend. A week after top-10 teams Ohio State, LSU and Clemson fell, two more teams — No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC — lost in the Big 12 and Pac-12 championship games, respectively. Those defeats opened the door even wider for chaos to reign amid the final AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings.
Sporting News

Final college football bowl projections for CFP, every bowl game in 2022-23

The College Football Playoff pairings will be announced on Sunday, and the other bowl selections will follow. There are a total of 41 bowl games in the 2022-23 college football season before the CFP championship game. Sporting News has tracked those projections all season, and those changed when No. 11...
Sporting News

Updated list of college football stars skipping bowl games for 2023 NFL Draft

The list of players who skip bowl games ahead of the NFL Draft seems to get longer each year. Players know the risks of participating in the extra game. It continues to present injury risks that could jeopardize their futures in the sport. But the decisions do have benefits for...
On3.com

Paul Finebaum admits he was wrong about Jim Harbaugh

Following ESPN’s reveal of the College Football Playoff final four and the entire top 25, SEC Network host Paul Finebaum went on record to admit he was wrong about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. “I don’t know that I’ve seen anything quite like this,” Finebaum said. “And yeah, I’ve...
On3.com

Meet the class: Analysis and the latest on Auburn's 11 commits

Auburn has fluctuated from 11 to 12 to 13 and back to 11 commitments in the 2023 class in the last month. Why? It’s simply part of the transition from one regime (to an interim coach) to another. Hugh Freeze is now the head man for the Tigers. He...
Sporting News

What is Ohio State's bowl game in 2022? Date, opponent & more to know about Peach Bowl

Ohio State began 2022 rooting hard against Utah. It ended the season as the biggest Utah fan in the country. The Buckeyes dropped to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after laying an egg in the fourth quarter against Michigan to lose 45-23. In order to reach the CFP, Ohio State would need some help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy