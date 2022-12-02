Read full article on original website
Antero Resources Unusual Options Activity For December 02
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Antero Resources AR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Dollar General DG showed a loss in earnings since Q2, totaling $526.17 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 0.41% to $9.46 billion during Q3. Dollar General reached earnings of $678.03 million and sales of $9.43 billion in Q2. What Is Return On Invested...
Where Bright Horizons Family Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Bright Horizons Family BFAM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Bright Horizons Family. The company has an average price target of $80.14 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $57.00.
Where Lumentum Holdings Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Lumentum Holdings LITE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
Microsoft, Motorola Solutions And These 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
32% of My Retirement Portfolio Is in These 5 Stocks: Here's Why I Believe They're Winners for 2023 and Beyond
My confidence in these companies is high enough to warrant their outsize positions.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
LiveWire Gr LVWR shares rose 6.2% to $7.31 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. AYRO AYRO shares moved upwards by 5.24% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. Cato CATO stock rose 5.05% to $10.6. The market value...
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates KNBE, SPNE, AGFS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:. KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE's sale to Vista Equity Partners for $24.90...
Cryptocurrency Terra Luna Classic's Price Increased More Than 10% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Terra Luna Classic's LUNC/USD price rose 10.1% to $0.00018. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% gain, moving from $0.00016 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $119.18. The chart...
Short Volatility Alert: Cuentas Inc
On Thursday, shares of Cuentas Inc CUEN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.21% to $0.2912. The overall sentiment for CUEN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
3 Things About Palo Alto Networks Stock That Smart Investors Know
The software business just posted another quarter of profitability.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ambarella
Ambarella AMBA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ambarella has an average price target of $86.75 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $62.00.
Amazon Nears Break Of This Consolidation Pattern: Which Way Is The Stock Headed Next?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now
Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
HDBank to issue $500m worth of convertible bonds and lift its FOL to 20%
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 2 December 2022 - The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, or HDBank, is seeking shareholders' approval to issue convertible bonds worth US$500 million to international investors. HDBank is also seeking approval to increase the foreign ownership limit from 18...
Volkswagen CEO Plans To Present Software Roadmap On December 15: Report
Volkswagen AG VWAGY Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume is likely to present new software plan at a supervisory board meeting on December 15. In the plan, Reuters reported, Blume is likely to put forth his aims to make the automaker's software competitive by the end of the decade. The vision...
Needham Maintains Buy Rating for Marvell Tech: Here's What You Need To Know
Needham has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Marvell Tech MRVL and lower its price target from $64.00 to $50.00. Shares of Marvell Tech are trading down 5.03% over the last 24 hours, at $43.12 per share. A move to $50.00 would account for a 15.97% increase from the...
CNN Fear & Greed Index In 'Greed' Zone After November Jobs Data
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "Greed" zone following the release of nonfarm payrolls data. Labor data released Friday showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 in November, higher than market estimates of 200,000. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently suggested the central bank could begin easing...
