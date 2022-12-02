Read full article on original website
astaga.com
Web3 Infrastructure Platform Ankr Exploited for Multi-Million Dollars
Web3 infrastructure platform Ankr confronted a large exploit earlier at the moment with the hacker reportedly exploiting the platform for hundreds of thousands of {dollars}. As per early particulars, the hacker has reportedly minted 10 trillion Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc). aBNBc is a reward-bearing token for BNB out...
crypto-economy.com
Crypto Exchange Bybit Slashes 30% of Workforce Amid Ongoing Bear Market
Bybit, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, is planning to reduce the company’s workforce by nearly 30% due to an extended bear market. As the prices of digital assets continue to decline, several crypto companies are caught in a vicious web of unending uncertainty. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) along with major altcoins have lost a colossal chunk of value after enjoying a dizzying rally in 2021. It seems the crypto market is reeling under a bad mojo with mishaps such as Terra/Luna and FTX exacerbating the downturn. In wake of such disasters, a number of bigwigs of the crypto industry have run into serious problems. In addition, crippling inflation, rising interest rates and economic uncertainty have also contributed to the chaos in the digital assets industry.
Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers To Check Pricing Amid Staff Shortages
If you've ever shopped at a Dollar General, you know how tempting it can be to load up on those cheap products. But if you're concerned about inconsistent or inaccurate prices, you may want to read this—and make sure you keep your receipt with you just in case.
crypto-economy.com
What Were the Top-Earning Crypto Tokens of the Week? Is it Time to Sell?
The crypto space has been undergoing a tough phase for a while now. Multiple factors such as continuously increasing interest rates and other instabilities have resulted in the decline in the values of many crypto tokens. Moreover, there is still uncertainty regarding the proper revival of these crypto tokens anytime soon. Investors have lost confidence in investing in crypto and believe they would suffer heavy losses.
Benzinga
Microsoft, Motorola Solutions And These 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
3 Things About Palo Alto Networks Stock That Smart Investors Know
The software business just posted another quarter of profitability.
ffnews.com
Svea Bank Acquires Arex’s Fintech Operation in Finland
AREX Markets, the data-driven FinTech company that drives financing costs down for SMEs and enables them to get paid quicker, has announced the sale of its Finland operations to Swedish payment and financing institution Svea Bank. With the deal, Svea will further strengthen its position as a corporate financier, as...
Redfin Adds Zoning Data for More Than 70 Million Homes
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, today added zoning and land use information to more than 70 million home description pages on its website. Powered by a partnership with Zoneomics, Redfin is the first real estate site to provide users with a detailed view that educates them on the implications of their local zoning guidelines for almost any home in the U.S. and Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005179/en/ Redfin now displays zoning and land use data on home description pages. (Graphic: Business Wire)
UK new car sales rise as industry leaders say recovery ‘within grasp’
Sales of new cars in the UK have grown for the fourth month running, with purely electric vehicles accounting for a fifth of the total. In the best November for the industry since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, almost 143,000 new vehicles were registered. Sales for the month were...
Benzinga
Meta Platforms, This Biotech ETF And These China Plays Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'
The iShares Biotechnology ETF IBB, which includes several large cap biotechs, has recently narrowed its year-to-date loss to around 10%. On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jeffrey Mills of Bryn Mawr Trust recommended going long on biotech stocks. Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.
Moderna's Omicron Booster Works Against New Variants, Company Says
In a news release published Nov. 14, Moderna said its updated Omicron booster shot targeting the variants BA.4 and BA.5 produced higher levels of antibodies against those versions of the virus than its original shot did. Compared to Moderna’s original booster, the Omicron booster generated a 15.1-fold increase in levels...
Pharma's expensive gaming of the drug patent system is successfully countered by the Medicines Patent Pool, which increases global access and rewards innovation
Biomedical innovation reached a new era during the COVID-19 pandemic as drug development went into overdrive. But the ways that brand companies license their patented drugs grant them market monopoly, preventing other entities from making generics so they can exclusively profit. This significantly limits the reach of lifesaving drugs, especially to low- and middle-income countries, or LMICs. I am an economist who studies innovation and digitization in health care markets. Growing up in a developing region in China with limited access to medications inspired my interest in institutional innovations that can facilitate drug access. One such innovation is a patent...
crypto-economy.com
Weekly News Recap #5
Welcome to this new Crypto Economy Weekly News Recap and welcome to the last month of the year. How have your crypto investments been doing this 2022? 60% down? 70% down? Or are you one of the few who saw the collapse coming and decided to put your savings under the mattress? If you’re one of the latter, you can’t claim victory either: inflation took a good chunk of your savings. There is no safe place in the world of finance.
NEWSBTC
Which Crypto Platform Had The Biggest Impact On The NFT Sector Out Of The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and Big Eyes Coin?
The Metaverse sector of the crypto market has seen its fair share of ups and downs. It fell in user base and market capitalisation with the rest of the crypto market throughout 2022, leading many to seek other investment opportunities like meme tokens. However, Decentraland (MANA) and Axie Infinity (AXS) are starting their recoveries, reporting solid gains in the past week.
NEWSBTC
CareCoin (CARE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 5, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CareCoin (CARE) on December 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CARE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing access to a variety of personalized healthcare services based...
crypto-economy.com
What is SUI Blockchain and What Makes it so Special for Investors?
In the continuous evolution of layer-1 (L1) blockchain networks, it is becoming more and more challenging to identify which ones are here to stay as they appear at an increasing frequency. This year, the Sui blockchain was added to the growing number of platforms for programmable smart contracts that have been launched in the past few months.
marktechpost.com
Meet Protopia AI: A Texas-based Company Bridging a Critical Gap in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Imagine this: You run a data-driven driven fintech or healthcare company; you have access to a plethora of data, and could use new machine learning tools to better predict fraud or advance clinical research. Except, you can’t: the value and insights from the data are entangled in privileged customer data that make it difficult to access for your AI model.
thefastmode.com
Nokia to Deploy the First Industrial-grade LTE Private Network in Port Terminal in Chile
Nokia announced that it will deploy the first industrial-grade LTE private network in a port terminal in Chile at San Antonio Terminal Internacional (STI). The new private wireless network will be based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform and will use 4.9G LTE to deliver pervasive high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity, and improved network predictability in piers and yards. It will reliably and securely connect hundreds of workers, sensors, equipment and vehicles across an area of 31 hectares. As the single supplier for this project, Nokia will also provide the RAN network, training, implementation services and remote support.
CoinTelegraph
The future of smart contract adoption for enterprises
Decentralized finance (DeFi) markets may have cooled down over the past year, but the technology powering these applications continues to advance. In particular, smart contract platforms that enable transactions to take place across DeFi applications are maturing to meet enterprise requirements. While it’s notable that enterprises have previously shown interest...
maritime-executive.com
Report Plots Path to a Net Zero Future for UK Shipping
A report produced by Marine Capital, with the support of UMAS and Lloyd’s Register (LR), estimates that approximately $93 billion of investment over the coming three decades will be required for the UK’s domestic maritime sector to transition to net zero. The UK has committed to reaching net zero by 2050, and this target extends to domestic shipping. The maritime sector is complex and diverse, and there are no simple solutions. The challenges also bring opportunities, but investment is needed.
