The Callisto Protocol is filled with star power, and not just because it’s set in space. Here’s a full breakdown of The Callisto Protocol cast. More and more experienced TV and film actors are lending their voices and likenesses to games these days. This is excellent, as it helps the medium of gaming establish itself as a true creative art, just like cinema and the small screen. It also helps household names gain recognition and land more roles suited to their skill set, such as horror or sci-fi.

2 DAYS AGO