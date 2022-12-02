ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 new Christmas movies to watch this holiday season

With Christmas fast approaching, the following are five brand-new festive flicks for 2022, including a horror movie, an action flick, and a belated sequel to a beloved classic. There aren’t many truly great Christmas movies, meaning many of us watch the same films every year, from It’s A Wonderful Like...
The Callisto Protocol voice cast: All characters and voice actors

The Callisto Protocol is filled with star power, and not just because it’s set in space. Here’s a full breakdown of The Callisto Protocol cast. More and more experienced TV and film actors are lending their voices and likenesses to games these days. This is excellent, as it helps the medium of gaming establish itself as a true creative art, just like cinema and the small screen. It also helps household names gain recognition and land more roles suited to their skill set, such as horror or sci-fi.

