Today is the day we learn which color will take the crown as the color of the year for 2023. Are you ready to start seeing the unconventional new shade everywhere?. All eyes are on Pantone, the worldwide standard for color communication, as they announce their hotly anticipated color of the year for 2023. Last year's shade was PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri and chosen in part to reflect the optimism in the air post-pandemic. For 2023, however, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta is the color chosen and is described as an unconventional shade for an unconventional time. Viva Magenta is claimed to be able to communicate power and demonstrate strength.

2 DAYS AGO