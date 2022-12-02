Read full article on original website
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
msn.com
Will Smith Responds to Fans Skipping His New Movie After Oscars Slap Controversy
Will Smith has revealed he would “understand” if audiences wanted to skip his new movie following his controversial slap at the Academy Awards ceremony in March. The actor infamously hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, overshadowing his Best Actor win for King Richard.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
After this year's Oscars controversy, film academy will present all 23 categories live
After a fierce backlash from its own members, the film academy will once again present all 23 categories live at the Oscars next year.
"Emancipation" Director Antoine Fuqua Shared His Conversation With Producers About Releasing The Will Smith Movie After The Oscars Incident
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua revealed Apple or the producers never had any intention of the movie not coming out.
Laurence Fishburne Explained Why He Doesn’t Regret Turning Down Sam Jackson’s Role In Pulp Fiction
Years after passing on the cult classic, Laurence Fishburne explained why he doesn't regret turning down Samuel L. Jackson's role in Pulp Fiction.
iheart.com
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
TMZ.com
'Sesame Street' Veteran Bob McGrath Dead at 90
Bob McGrath -- one of the original human stars on 'Sesame Street,' and a longtime staple on the show for years -- has died ... this according to his loved ones. The actor's family shared the sad news Sunday, writing on his official Facebook page ... "Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family."
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Appearance With Lookalike Daughter Violet at White House Dinner
One stylish mother-daughter duo! Jennifer Garner brought her lookalike daughter Violet as her plus-one to a White House state dinner on Thursday, for a rare public appearance together. The event -- which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served...
TMZ.com
Nick Fuentes Throws Drink At Couple at In-N-Out Burger During Food Fight
Nick Fuentes found out the hard way he's not welcome in Los Angeles ... 'cuz the white nationalist just got in a food fight with a couple at a famed In-N-Out Burger. Check out the video, obtained by TMZ, showing Nick holding a large cup ... without warning he pitches it across the Hollywood restaurant early Saturday morning. Liquid from the cup showers everyone in its path ... and the doused diners look at Nick in utter shock.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
James McAvoy says he will no longer participate in Oscar campaigns because it made him feel ‘cheap’
James McAvoy has said he refuses to participate in Oscar campaigns because doing so in the past made him feel “cheap”.During awards seasons, stars of films are expected to spend time socialising with members of the Academy in order to hopefully secure nominations for themselves and their films.Oscars campaigns are an accepted part of awards season for most actors and filmmakers. McAvoy, however, has opened up on his decision not to participate in the self-promotion.In a new interview with GQ, the actor said that he had refused to campaign for an Oscar nomination for his role opposite Keira Knightly in...
TMZ.com
'GMA' Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Joke About Relationship on Air
'GMA3' host T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are apparently playing into their now-public relationship on air ... cracking a joke about the week during the broadcast. T.J. made the comment during 'GMA3' Friday ... telling Amy he's hoping the week would just keep "going and going and going." Of course, the whole statement is dripping with sarcasm.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Seth Rogen says he thought he was going to be ‘fired’ after making Steven Spielberg cry on Fabelmans set
Steven Spielberg left ‘sobbing uncontrollably’ by Seth Rogen scene, actor says. Seth Rogen was worried he would be fired after making Steven Spielberg cry on the set of his new film. The actor was recruited by the director to play a character in his new biographical film, titled...
‘White Noise’: Will Oscar’s literary love affair extend to Noah Baumbach’s Netflix film?
Until recently, the literary pedigree of a motion picture could clear a path to an Oscar nomination and often a win. Best Picture champs such as “No Country for Old Men” (2007), “Million Dollar Baby” (2004) and “The English Patient” (1996) all began their lives on the page in works by Cormac McCarthy, F.X. Toole and Michael Ondaatje, respectively. This year, “White Noise,” Noah Baumbach‘s Netflix film based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, is angling for such a Best Picture nomination. The tradition dates back to the earliest days of the Academy Awards when classic novels were regularly adapted for the...
Will Smith 'completely understands' if people don't want to watch his new movie following Oscars slap: 'I would absolutely respect that'
"Emancipation" is Will Smith's first movie since he was banned from attending the Oscar events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
Hallmark and Great American Media’s Cameron Mathison and Wife Vanessa’s Relationship Timeline: Model Meet-Cute to Married With Kids
No soap operas here! Cameron Mathison and his wife, Vanessa Mathison (née Arevalo), found love while working as models in the late ‘90s — and they’re still going strong. The Hallmark Channel star first crossed paths with Vanessa in 1998 at a gym in New York City, but it wasn’t until the following year that […]
2023 Oscars: Best Actress Predictions
The motion picture academy has handed out Oscars for leading performances since the first ceremony in 1929. While the Best Actor prize is typically taken by a veteran, the Best Actress Oscar has tended to go to an ingenue. However, those age biases could be changing. While a whopping 32 of the 95 Best Actress champs have been in their 20s when they picked up their Oscars, the last four women to win were Frances McDormand (who was 60 and 63 when she won for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Nomadland” respectively), 45-year-old Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), 50-year-old Renee...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
