Popculture

2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job

The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
msn.com

Will Smith Responds to Fans Skipping His New Movie After Oscars Slap Controversy

Will Smith has revealed he would “understand” if audiences wanted to skip his new movie following his controversial slap at the Academy Awards ceremony in March. The actor infamously hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, overshadowing his Best Actor win for King Richard.
ComicBook

Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
iheart.com

TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post

A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
TMZ.com

'Sesame Street' Veteran Bob McGrath Dead at 90

Bob McGrath -- one of the original human stars on 'Sesame Street,' and a longtime staple on the show for years -- has died ... this according to his loved ones. The actor's family shared the sad news Sunday, writing on his official Facebook page ... "Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family."
TMZ.com

Nick Fuentes Throws Drink At Couple at In-N-Out Burger During Food Fight

Nick Fuentes found out the hard way he's not welcome in Los Angeles ... 'cuz the white nationalist just got in a food fight with a couple at a famed In-N-Out Burger. Check out the video, obtained by TMZ, showing Nick holding a large cup ... without warning he pitches it across the Hollywood restaurant early Saturday morning. Liquid from the cup showers everyone in its path ... and the doused diners look at Nick in utter shock.
Page Six

Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
The Independent

James McAvoy says he will no longer participate in Oscar campaigns because it made him feel ‘cheap’

James McAvoy has said he refuses to participate in Oscar campaigns because doing so in the past made him feel “cheap”.During awards seasons, stars of films are expected to spend time socialising with members of the Academy in order to hopefully secure nominations for themselves and their films.Oscars campaigns are an accepted part of awards season for most actors and filmmakers. McAvoy, however, has opened up on his decision not to participate in the self-promotion.In a new interview with GQ, the actor said that he had refused to campaign for an Oscar nomination for his role opposite Keira Knightly in...
TMZ.com

'GMA' Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Joke About Relationship on Air

'GMA3' host T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are apparently playing into their now-public relationship on air ... cracking a joke about the week during the broadcast. T.J. made the comment during 'GMA3' Friday ... telling Amy he's hoping the week would just keep "going and going and going." Of course, the whole statement is dripping with sarcasm.
IndieWire

Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon

Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
GoldDerby

‘White Noise’: Will Oscar’s literary love affair extend to Noah Baumbach’s Netflix film?

Until recently, the literary pedigree of a motion picture could clear a path to an Oscar nomination and often a win. Best Picture champs such as “No Country for Old Men” (2007), “Million Dollar Baby” (2004) and “The English Patient” (1996) all began their lives on the page in works by Cormac McCarthy, F.X. Toole and Michael Ondaatje, respectively. This year, “White Noise,” Noah Baumbach‘s Netflix film based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, is angling for such a Best Picture nomination. The tradition dates back to the earliest days of the Academy Awards when classic novels were regularly adapted for the...
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars: Best Actress Predictions

The motion picture academy has handed out Oscars for leading performances since the first ceremony in 1929. While the Best Actor prize is typically taken by a veteran, the Best Actress Oscar has tended to go to an ingenue. However, those age biases could be changing. While a whopping 32 of the 95 Best Actress champs have been in their 20s when they picked up their Oscars, the last four women to win were Frances McDormand (who was 60 and 63 when she won for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Nomadland” respectively), 45-year-old Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), 50-year-old Renee...

