usf.edu
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
Action News Jax
Farm Share distributes to those in need
LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Lake title on line
A few weeks of seemingly sub-par fishing finally started to improve noticeably around the Thanksgiving holiday. Heading up several good inshore gulf reports were Charlie McCallister and Joe Yarborough. The well-experienced Gainesville anglers fished out of Crystal River on Saturday. They waited in a drizzly overcast for the tide to...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV commissioner salaries set to nearly double
The Gainesville City Commission will vote Thursday on a change in calculating commissioner salaries that would result in almost a doubling of the current salaries. Commissioners currently make $37,085.85, while the mayor earns an additional 25% bump to $47,199.21. If the proposed ordinance passes Thursday and at a second reading on Dec. 15, the salaries would be calculated based on the state formula for county commissioners.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident wants ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex
In response to several letters about a proposed ice rink, I also think an ice rink would be a fabulous addition to Ocala. It’s a good point to make that we have Olympians and kids here that have no place to go and practice. Ice skating is a treasured...
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files petition asking Administrative Judge to reverse Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has filed a petition with the State of Florida Division of Administrative Hearings against one of the City of Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinances, claiming that the ordinance, which amends the City’s Comprehensive Plan, will “adversely impact an important state resource or facility, in this case being affordable housing.”
WCJB
Developers are on board to relocate affordable housing complex in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in August, Ability Housing developers planned to build Dogwood Village, a low-income housing apartment complex, near Lincoln Heights and Azalea Trails neighborhoods. However, with multiple complaints from residents, developers are on board for a possible relocation but that doesn’t mean they will. “There is...
wuft.org
New sandwich shop is first bite at restaurant business for Haitian immigrant
It started with the $5 mini chicken sandwich sold at a local coffee shop. Then Shelton Seraphin stepped up to a food truck and became the purveyor of Gainesville’s most famous chicken sandwich. And now, the 30-year-old Haitian immigrant is seeking a bigger bite of the American business success...
wuft.org
Data do not account for families experiencing homelessness in Alachua and surrounding counties
Hopeless. Angry. Lonely. That’s how Amber Tillman and Christopher Smith describe how they are feeling these days. The engaged couple has lived in their white Chevrolet Venture minivan every weekend since Gator football season began this fall because they can’t afford weekend hotel prices anymore. Hotel prices in...
Clay Electric customers get holiday break on December bills
Clay Electric customers will be billed less for power in December thanks to a reduction in the Power Cost Adjustment on bills, the company announced. Customers using the industry household average of 1,000 kilowatts (kWh) of power will now pay $149.90, about $10 less. The previous cost was $159.50.
WCTV
Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in Suwannee County Saturday. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The...
Marciano announces run for Mayor
A political newcomer is hoping to unseat a longtime incumbent for Mayor of Ocala in next year’s election. Businessman Ben Marciano, owner of Zone Health and Fitness, has formally filed paperwork to run against City of Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn, according to a press release issued Friday by Marciano’s campaign.
police1.com
Video shows car slamming into Fla. officer's cruiser during traffic stop
OCALA, Fla. — Seconds before a driver plowed into a police cruiser, a sheriff’s deputy cautioned a group of men to move away from a busy highway during a traffic stop. The incident, which happened on November 26, occurred when Marion County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office deputy Latham and corporal Marton were conducting an investigation following a traffic stop, the department wrote on Facebook.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for setting dog on fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tequila Quashea Atkins, 37, was arrested early this morning on a warrant for animal cruelty after allegedly setting a dog on fire. On Thursday morning, a Gainesville Police Department Officer responded to a wooded area between the Walgreens at 1120 E. University Avenue and NE 3rd Avenue, where Atkins and an unidentified man are living in a tent and camper.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ford’s Garage opens in Butler Plaza
Imagine transporting back to the 1920s when the average cost for a vehicle was around $500. Unfortunately, we don’t have time machines to make that happen, but there is a new restaurant in town themed toward 1920s service stations that might just do the trick. On Wednesday, Ford’s Garage...
WCJB
Man from Trenton won a 1 million dollar scratch off
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gilchrist County won big playing a scratch-off game. Florida Lottery officials announced that Bharatkumar Bodalia of Trenton claims a $1 million dollar prize playing the 500x the Cash scratch-off game. Bodalia chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum of $820...
wuft.org
Gainesville City Commission votes to reopen street traffic near Flaco’s
The flocks of people who find their way to the picnic tables outside of Flaco’s Cuban Bakery late at night might have to find a new place to congregate. Flaco’s has used its adjacent one-way street as a patio area since 2020 when Gainesville implemented the Streatery program to help downtown businesses create outdoor dining options.
wild941.com
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
