ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Genesco, Cracker Barrel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Genesco Inc. GCO to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $590.23 million before the opening bell. Genesco shares gained 1% to $48.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Marvell Technology shares dropped 7.3% to $42.11 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL to have earned $1.23 per share on revenue of $835.72 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Cracker Barrel shares fell 2.9% to $110.32 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV posted upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. Veeva shares dipped 4.3% to $183.26 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK to post a quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $134.26 million before the opening bell. Kirkland's shares gained 1.8% to $3.88 in after-hours trading.

Also check out this LyondellBasell Industries, Intercontinental Exchange And These 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

$65 Million Bet On Iovance Biotherapeutics? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

SAIC, DLH Holdings And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 1.2% to $110.56 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

US Stocks Start New Trading Week On Negative Note Amid Lack Of Clarity On Rate Outlook — China Stocks Rip Higher; Apple, Tesla In Spotlight

The index futures are pointing to a moderately lower opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday after the averages closed Friday’s session narrowly mixed in reaction to the November non-farm payrolls report. Traders could look ahead to rising oil prices, the easing COVID-19 curbs in China and two services sector readings due for the session.
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga

Crypto Bros Are Dumping Lambos, But Lamborghini Says Cars Are Flying Out Of Showrooms

If you thought demand for sports cars has completely diminished with Bitcoin below $20,000 and higher federal interest rates, think again. Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann told Yahoo Finance that the company is selling more cars than it's able to produce and struggling to keep up with demand, despite increasing production twice within the last year.
Benzinga

Enough With 'THC Juicing,' Learn To Choose Good Weed

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. It was initially published on Benzinga in May 2022. The other day, I was driving in a car with a friend who had just gone to a dispensary, and as a cannabis journalist, people often ask my opinion on their buys. He handed me the jar and boasted that the flower tested at an astronomical 35% THC.
Benzinga

This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now

Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Introduces Robots, Will Bill Gates Rally To Tax Them?

One of the key moments of Tesla's TSLA AI Day in August 2021 was the unveiling of the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot, which was highlighted by CEO Elon Musk. The introduction of robots by Tesla that could be used for a number of sectors could bring up an old debate of whether robots should be taxed.
Benzinga

Where Lumentum Holdings Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Lumentum Holdings LITE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Heading Into The Weekend: Did The Cryptos Predict Friday's Stock Market Bounce?

Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were trading flat during Friday’s 24-hour trading session within tight ranges. Unlike the S&P 500, which took a downturn when the Labor Department released higher-than-expected new job market numbers, Bitcoin and Ethereum didn’t react. This may have been an early indicator that the negative reaction in the stock market wouldn’t gain traction, and by Friday afternoon, the S&P 500 was climbing up to trade within Thursday’s range.
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Innovate VATE stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $1.49 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $116.7 million. Heliogen HLGN shares moved upwards by 4.56% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.3 million. Momentus MNTS shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $1.15....
Benzinga

Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Dollar General DG showed a loss in earnings since Q2, totaling $526.17 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 0.41% to $9.46 billion during Q3. Dollar General reached earnings of $678.03 million and sales of $9.43 billion in Q2. What Is Return On Invested...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy