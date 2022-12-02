Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Santa, Supervisor and Salvation Army greet motorists Thursday
Supervisor Phillip Peters was there to support the Salvation Army's public fundraising campaign Thursday afternoon outside the county building on China Lake Boulevard. Ringing the bells and holding the traditional kettles were Lts. Chris and Gina Noble. All of them were joined by Santa (who looked suspiciously like Joe Brennan).
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Great Christmas Light Fight comes to Ridgecrest!
Finally! Major network television came to Ridgecrest to feature something other than our earthquakes!. That's exactly what viewers will find Monday, Dec. 5 when they tune into ABC's 10th season of the Great Christmas Light Fight which hits the airwaves starting at 8 p.m. In episode 3, the Christmas light displays of four homes will be featured, including Kennesaw, Ga.; Pasadena, Calif.; Mesa, Ariz.; and, yes, Ridgecrest!
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Delivery of organic waste bins starts Monday
As part of the City of Ridgecrest's efforts to comply with new waste and recycling container identification and labeling requirements under SB 1383, WM will begin transitioning residential carts starting on Monday, December 5. This container transition will include replacing lids on existing 96-gallon trash carts with new black lids and delivering the new organic waste carts and kitchen pails. There will be no changes to customer recycle carts. Each city of Ridgecrest residential customer with cart service will receive one 35-gallon organic waste cart. Inside each cart will be one 2-gallon kitchen pail and an updated guide to residential service.
news-ridgecrest.com
Do not count Trona out we are still recovering
“We haven’t counted Trona out,” says Volunteer Docent Marilyn Walker McKee at the Trona Guesthouse Museum. “We are putting money into the museum, the library has undergone improvements.” And now Esparza Family Restaurant has finally reopened. The earthquakes of 2019 did so much damage to this...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 12/5/2022 – 12/9/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of December 5 – December 9, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202...
Antelope Valley Press
Deputy involved in Rosamond shootout
ROSAMOND — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot, early Friday morning, in a shootout with a suspect who was later arrested. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the forehead and miraculously survived, Kern County Sheriff Johnny Youngblood said. The bullet was recovered from his hat. He was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center and released.
Kern County sheriff’s deputy gets shot in the head and survives
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s an incredible story of survival and bravery, as a Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in the head this morning in Rosamond and survived. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the head Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this wasn’t a graze wound. The bullet cleanly entered and exited his […]
Bakersfield Now
Tehachapi man identified in deadly rollover crash
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 28-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Tehachapi last week has been identified. On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Joseph Allen Grier, of Tehachapi was driving a truck in the 21000 block of Highline Road when he left the road and his vehicle flipped over, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at the scene, said coroner's officials.
Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot in Rosamond, Suspect Arrested
Rosamond, Kern County, CA: A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot by a suspect early Friday morning, Dec. 2, during what is normally deemed a routine call… Read more "Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot in Rosamond, Suspect Arrested"
Bakersfield Now
Rosamond residents on high alert after deputy shot in standoff
ROSAMOND, California — Rosemond residents are still on alert after deputies engaged in gunfire with a man accused of trying to break into homes at a mobile home park in Rosamond. Law enforcement were at the scene hours after the standoff took place, looking at the evidence left behind.
Deputy shot, man arrested after exchange of gunfire in Rosamond
A Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy was wounded as a suspect and deputies exchanged fire in Kern County’s Rosamond early Friday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to report of a man checking car door handles at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park in Rosamond just after 3:30 a.m. Deputies located the man on […]
