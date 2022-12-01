Read full article on original website
Sony technologically ready to make humanoid robots once usage becomes clear
TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp (6758.T) said on Tuesday it was technologically ready to make humanoid robots, but that it should be identified first for what purpose such robots can be useful.
Chattermill, which uses AI to extract insights from customer experience data, raises $26M
Founded out of London in 2015, companies such as Uber and Amazon use Chattermill to unify all their customer data, integrating with social networks, customer feedback and support tools, online review sites and more to establish a “single source of customer truth,” as the company puts it. Meshing...
3 views: Predicting 2023’s key startup themes
As we did last year, TechCrunch’s Natasha Mascarenhas, Anna Heim and Alex Wilhelm are back with a passel of predictions, hoping to percolate new postulations in your ponderer. Not all the below will come true, but it should help explain where our heads are at after a year’s reporting, writing, newslettering and podcasting. Among the three of us, we’ve spoken to hundreds of people this year, giving us — we hope — a modicum of insight into the state of technology today and what could be coming next.
