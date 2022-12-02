Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Keanu Baccus, Ross Stewart, Borna Barisic, Harry McKirdy
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is worried that he could lose Keanu Baccus in the January transfer window after his displays in midfield for Australia at the World Cup. (Times - subscription required) Sunderland and Scotland forward Ross Stewart is a signing target of Greek side Olympiakos. (Sun) Dundee United...
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Grealish, Bellingham, Ronaldo, Gvardiol, Meunier, Asensio
Manchester City would be willing to sell their record signing Jack Grealish, 27, to fund the transfer of fellow England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Bellingham is also a target for Paris St-Germain. (Le10Sport - in French) Manchester United may be forced to sell Marcus Rashford...
BBC
Hearts' friendly with Almeria abandoned after 'altercations', says Scottish club
Hearts' friendly match with UD Almeria in Spain was abandoned in the first half after fighting broke out between players. The Scottish Premiership side were trailing 1-0 to Dyego Sousa's opener when Hearts' Alex Cochrane and Almeria's Rodrigo Ely were sent off. "The decision has been made to abandon the...
‘The defeats always stay’: Jordan Henderson reflects on near misses
The Liverpool and England midfielder on penalty agony, his winning mentality and ‘feeling a little old’ after six tournaments
Yardbarker
Report: Inter Milan Defender Denzel Dumfries Speaks On Chelsea Interest
Denzel Dumfries was absolutely brilliant for The Netherlands today as they beat the USA comfortably in a 3-1 win, and spoke about the interest from Chelsea in an interview after the game. Chelsea are interested in both Dumfries and his fellow Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong, as they look to sign...
BBC
World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe upstages Olivier Giroud after goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry, Just Fontaine. France have seen some incredible players in their...
BBC
Women's Super League: Five talking points as Man Utd host Aston Villa at Old Trafford
Manchester United open up this weekend's Women's Super League action by hosting Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime. Arsenal welcome back England captain Leah Williamson as they get used to life without injured star Beth Mead, while it is top v bottom as champions Chelsea go to lowly Leicester.
Yardbarker
Manchester United will have to pay £50m for 23-year-old World Cup ace
PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months. The player was heavily linked with Leeds United in the summer, but he decided to stay at the Dutch club and he has been in fantastic form this season. The 23-year-old had...
Yardbarker
Liverpool eyeing move for Juventus star and could include Ibrahima Konate in swap deal
Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Vlahovic signed for Juventus in January of this year from Fiorentina. The Serbian is one of the brightest young talents in world football and has scored six times in ten league games so far this season. Juventus are in...
Jurgen Klopp's agent responds to rumours of replacing Hansi Flick as Germany manager
Jurgen Klopp's agent reacts to rumours linking the Liverpool manager with the Germany job.
BBC
Nottingham Forest: Gustavo Scarpa to join in January
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian attacking midfielder Gustavo Scarpa on a free transfer. He will join on a three-and-a-half-year contract starting on 1 January after his Palmeiras deal expires. The 28-year-old scored 37 goals in 211 appearances for the Brazilian side and helped them to their 11th league title last...
BBC
Arsenal Women 1-0 Everton Women: Vivianne Miedema scores as Gunners keep pace at top
Vivianne Miedema's goal ensured Arsenal kept pace in the Women's Super League title race as the Gunners returned to winning ways at home to Everton. Miedema produced a superb finish after 24 minutes, creating space for herself in the penalty area before firing spectacularly past Emily Ramsey. The Dutch striker...
Manchester United v Aston Villa: Women’s Super League – as it happened
In front of a record crowd for a WSL match at Old Trafford, Manchester United secured an emphatic win
BBC
Former Hull City owner Assem Allam dies aged 83
The former owner of Hull City FC, Assem Allam, has died aged 83. Dr Allam bought the club in 2010 and oversaw two promotions to the Premier League, an FA Cup final appearance and a League One title over 12 years. Posting on social media, his son, Ehab, paid tribute...
BBC
Glasgow City comeback win over Hibernian keeps them top of SWPL1
Glasgow City came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 and stay top of Scottish Women's Premier League 1. Michaela McAlonie put Hibs in front but Jenna Clark's header and Liana Hinds' own goal keeps City two points clear. Rangers stay second after a 10-0 win at Glasgow Women while Celtic...
Yardbarker
James Pearce breaks Liverpool injury news every fan has been waiting for
Liverpool could have Luis Diaz back in action in time for the club’s first competitive clash of the second-half of the season – a Carabao Cup meeting with Manchester City. The Colombian wide man is set to take an active part in team training in the club’s Dubai-based warm weather training camp following a rehab programme at the AXA training ground.
BBC
Zebre Parma 17-45 Glasgow Warriors: Scots get first URC away win for 11 months
United Rugby Championship: Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors. Tries: Manjezi, Cancelliere, McDowall, Matthews 2, Miotti; Pen: Horne; Cons: Horne 6;. Glasgow Warriors picked up a first away win for 11 months in the United Rugby Championship by defeating Zebre Parma. Warriors struggled in the opening period and Pierre Bruno gave...
BBC
Irish Premiership: Crues beat Glens to go second as Reds routed by Ballymena
Crusaders beat Glentoran 3-2 to move second in the Irish Premiership table as Cliftonville were hammered 4-1 by Ballymena United. Linfield saw off Carrick Rangers 3-1 to go third, with the Crues, Blues and Reds all five points behind leaders Larne, with the Glens now in fifth. Crusaders' Chris Hegarty,...
Yardbarker
Manchester United, Aston Villa keen on 23-year-old La Liga forward
Atletico Madrid attacker Matheus Cunha has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club in the upcoming window and the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly keen on securing his services. According to a report from Fichajes, the Brazilian is considered an expandable asset at...
Yardbarker
More wiretaps reveal Juventus interest in the likes of Haaland and Tonali
Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world and is always tracking the top talent across Europe. Their recent capital gains case has exposed some of their plans to sign the best players on the planet in 2019. Fabio Paratici was the club’s director at the time and...
Comments / 0