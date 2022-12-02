ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Keanu Baccus, Ross Stewart, Borna Barisic, Harry McKirdy

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is worried that he could lose Keanu Baccus in the January transfer window after his displays in midfield for Australia at the World Cup. (Times - subscription required) Sunderland and Scotland forward Ross Stewart is a signing target of Greek side Olympiakos. (Sun) Dundee United...
BBC

Sunday's gossip: Grealish, Bellingham, Ronaldo, Gvardiol, Meunier, Asensio

Manchester City would be willing to sell their record signing Jack Grealish, 27, to fund the transfer of fellow England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Bellingham is also a target for Paris St-Germain. (Le10Sport - in French) Manchester United may be forced to sell Marcus Rashford...
BBC

Hearts' friendly with Almeria abandoned after 'altercations', says Scottish club

Hearts' friendly match with UD Almeria in Spain was abandoned in the first half after fighting broke out between players. The Scottish Premiership side were trailing 1-0 to Dyego Sousa's opener when Hearts' Alex Cochrane and Almeria's Rodrigo Ely were sent off. "The decision has been made to abandon the...
Yardbarker

Report: Inter Milan Defender Denzel Dumfries Speaks On Chelsea Interest

Denzel Dumfries was absolutely brilliant for The Netherlands today as they beat the USA comfortably in a 3-1 win, and spoke about the interest from Chelsea in an interview after the game. Chelsea are interested in both Dumfries and his fellow Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong, as they look to sign...
Yardbarker

Manchester United will have to pay £50m for 23-year-old World Cup ace

PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months. The player was heavily linked with Leeds United in the summer, but he decided to stay at the Dutch club and he has been in fantastic form this season. The 23-year-old had...
BBC

Nottingham Forest: Gustavo Scarpa to join in January

Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian attacking midfielder Gustavo Scarpa on a free transfer. He will join on a three-and-a-half-year contract starting on 1 January after his Palmeiras deal expires. The 28-year-old scored 37 goals in 211 appearances for the Brazilian side and helped them to their 11th league title last...
BBC

Arsenal Women 1-0 Everton Women: Vivianne Miedema scores as Gunners keep pace at top

Vivianne Miedema's goal ensured Arsenal kept pace in the Women's Super League title race as the Gunners returned to winning ways at home to Everton. Miedema produced a superb finish after 24 minutes, creating space for herself in the penalty area before firing spectacularly past Emily Ramsey. The Dutch striker...
BBC

Former Hull City owner Assem Allam dies aged 83

The former owner of Hull City FC, Assem Allam, has died aged 83. Dr Allam bought the club in 2010 and oversaw two promotions to the Premier League, an FA Cup final appearance and a League One title over 12 years. Posting on social media, his son, Ehab, paid tribute...
BBC

Glasgow City comeback win over Hibernian keeps them top of SWPL1

Glasgow City came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 and stay top of Scottish Women's Premier League 1. Michaela McAlonie put Hibs in front but Jenna Clark's header and Liana Hinds' own goal keeps City two points clear. Rangers stay second after a 10-0 win at Glasgow Women while Celtic...
Yardbarker

James Pearce breaks Liverpool injury news every fan has been waiting for

Liverpool could have Luis Diaz back in action in time for the club’s first competitive clash of the second-half of the season – a Carabao Cup meeting with Manchester City. The Colombian wide man is set to take an active part in team training in the club’s Dubai-based warm weather training camp following a rehab programme at the AXA training ground.
BBC

Zebre Parma 17-45 Glasgow Warriors: Scots get first URC away win for 11 months

United Rugby Championship: Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors. Tries: Manjezi, Cancelliere, McDowall, Matthews 2, Miotti; Pen: Horne; Cons: Horne 6;. Glasgow Warriors picked up a first away win for 11 months in the United Rugby Championship by defeating Zebre Parma. Warriors struggled in the opening period and Pierre Bruno gave...
BBC

Irish Premiership: Crues beat Glens to go second as Reds routed by Ballymena

Crusaders beat Glentoran 3-2 to move second in the Irish Premiership table as Cliftonville were hammered 4-1 by Ballymena United. Linfield saw off Carrick Rangers 3-1 to go third, with the Crues, Blues and Reds all five points behind leaders Larne, with the Glens now in fifth. Crusaders' Chris Hegarty,...
Yardbarker

Manchester United, Aston Villa keen on 23-year-old La Liga forward

Atletico Madrid attacker Matheus Cunha has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club in the upcoming window and the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly keen on securing his services. According to a report from Fichajes, the Brazilian is considered an expandable asset at...
Yardbarker

More wiretaps reveal Juventus interest in the likes of Haaland and Tonali

Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world and is always tracking the top talent across Europe. Their recent capital gains case has exposed some of their plans to sign the best players on the planet in 2019. Fabio Paratici was the club’s director at the time and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy