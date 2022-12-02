ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacks & Latinos Are Most At Risk From Respiratory Viruses

CHICAGO| Chicago’s Black and Latino communities are expected to be most affected by a surge of what health experts call a “tridemic.” It is a triple threat from the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19. Here in Illinois, like across many parts of the country, hospitals...
Illinois Cannot Afford COVID Stalling Latino Economic Recovery

Any talk of a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic — such as returning to in-person classes and workplaces, social gatherings, and traveling for the upcoming holidays; in other words, returning to some kind of “normal” is largely leaving out one key sector of the population: Latinos. Before...
Founded on the heels of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, The Chicago Reporter confronts racial and economic inequality, using the power of investigative journalism.

