SAFE-T Act: Illinois Legislators Weigh Changes to Law Says Disproportionately Affects Black and Brown Communities
UPDATE: This original story has been updated to include comments by IL. House Speaker, Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch on the SAFE-T Act legislation, and its affects on communities of color and the impoverished. SPRINGFIELD | The Illinois General Assembly finished its first week of the fall veto session without...
Blacks & Latinos Are Most At Risk From Respiratory Viruses
CHICAGO| Chicago’s Black and Latino communities are expected to be most affected by a surge of what health experts call a “tridemic.” It is a triple threat from the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19. Here in Illinois, like across many parts of the country, hospitals...
Illinois Cannot Afford COVID Stalling Latino Economic Recovery
Any talk of a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic — such as returning to in-person classes and workplaces, social gatherings, and traveling for the upcoming holidays; in other words, returning to some kind of “normal” is largely leaving out one key sector of the population: Latinos. Before...
