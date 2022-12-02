Read full article on original website
Related
NME
The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ sees 50-fold streaming increase in five days thanks to Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’
‘Goo Goo Muck’ by The Cramps has enjoyed a 50-fold streaming surge in the US, following its use in the hit Netflix series Wednesday. The song featured on The Cramps’ 1981 sophomore album ‘Psychedelic Jungle’, but was released by its original artists, Ronnie Cook and The Gaylads, in 1962.
NME
Netflix to release documentary on ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho in 2023
Netflix has announced that production for a documentary about Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho is underway. On December 1, Variety reported that Netflix is creating a documentary titled Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film, which will explore the story behind Bong’s unreleased first short film Looking For Paradise, which he created as a university student in 1992.
NME
Watch the bedazzling trailer for transwomen show ‘Drag Den Philippines’
Drag Den Philippines, the upcoming Filipino reality TV show featuring transwomen contestants, has shared its first trailer ahead of its premiere on December 8. The teaser was shared on social media on Thursday (December 1), has offered the first glimpse of the fun-filled challenges that would be aired Prime Video Philippines.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Trailer Sets Up Emotional Reunion
More than two decades after the premiere of Universal’s The Best Man, fans will revisit with the cast in Peacock‘s limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiering on December 22. The streamer released the first official trailer above. Based upon the eponymous film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the 8-episode series will catch up with the beloved cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. Returning cast includes all the originals: Morris Chestnut as Lance, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby, Taye Diggs as Harper, Regina Hall as...
wonderwall.com
Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI
Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir: Cutest Moments
Hollywood royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z keep their lives at home relatively under wraps, but the A-listers have given glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, the "Love on Top" singer announced she was pregnant with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance […]
Al Strobel, Twin Peaks Actor, Dead at 83
Al Strobel, the actor who played Phillip Gerard (aka “The One-Armed Man”) on Twin Peaks, has died. He was 83. Strobel died Friday, Dec. 2, as confirmed by Peaks producer and longtime David Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland. “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” she said in a statement on behalf of his family. “He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family.” A cause of death has not been revealed. The series’ co-creator Mark Frost paid tribute to Strobel on Twitter writing, “Oh no… Dear...
The 45 best movies streaming free for Amazon Prime members (December 2022)
It’s December 2022! And that means it’s time once again to check out some of the best of the best from Amazon Prime’s movie offerings, from classics to some new flicks that the service is premiering or bringing back, from dramas to comedies and everything in between.
ETOnline.com
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...
The Vampire Diaries Creator Is Turning Another Super-Popular YA Book Series Into A TV Show
The Vampire Diaries franchise is over, but Julie Plec is keeping busy with an ever-growing career, which now includes another super-popular YA book series getting a TV adaptation.
NME
The Weeknd teases new music for ‘Avatar’ sequel in cryptic new social media post
The Weeknd has teased some new music for the upcoming new Avatar film in a cryptic new social media post. The mysterious, 12-second teaser clip was shared to his Twitter account and featured a blue ‘A’ with a bird in the centre and was scored by new, never before heard melody.
The 'Harry & Meghan' trailer shared a never-before-seen photo of their star-studded royal wedding reception
The recently released trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary series shows the couple dancing at their wedding reception.
NME
‘Slow Horses’ season two review: TV’s best spy show hits new heights
Gary Oldman’s cranky spy Jackson Lamb is back, and he’s as scruffy, sarcastic and sweary as ever. “I wanna know who this fucker is and where he fackin’ went!” he roars to his weary team of MI5 rejects in Slow Horses season two, hair uncombed, teeth uncleaned and Columbo-mac very much unwashed. “Yeah, sorry about that, it lingered,” he tells an MI5 admin assistant later on, his farts causing just as much trouble now as they did in season one.
NME
Every Time I Die’s Keith Buckley confirms he’s started new band, teases first material
Keith Buckley – former frontman of Every Time I Die, as well as on-again-off-again supergroup The Damned Things – has confirmed that he’s still working on music, having formed a new band in September. The revelation came in a tweet posted on Saturday (December 3), with the...
NME
Spider Stacy of the Pogues joins the So So Glos on new Christmas song
Spider Stacy of the Pogues has contributed vocals to a festive new song from New York punks the So So Glos titled ‘This Could Be Christmas’. Stacy – who sang and played tin whistle in the Pogues from the band’s inception in 1982 until their first breakup in 1996, and then again from 2001 to 2014 – begins the song with his trademark whistling.
NME
RM of BTS talks Erykah Badu’s “convincing” guest feature on new solo song ‘Yun’
BTS’ RM has opened up about Erykah Badu’s “convincing” contribution to ‘Yun’, the opening track of his newly-released solo record ‘Indigo’. The neo-soul icon is one of the collaborators on opening track ‘Yun’, lending her vocals to the song’s hook: “You keep the silence / ‘Fore you do somethin’ / You be a human / Till the death of you”. In an interview with NME, the rapper explained that he needed the veteran artist Badu to deliver the hook in order to make it “convincing” – something that he lacked the life experience to do.
CNET
Unsure What to Watch? 5 Streaming Services You Can Cancel in December
December means that Christmas movies and other holiday content take over every streaming service, but there is plenty of non-festive fare to watch too. Disney Plus has Willow, Knives Out 2 arrives on Netflix and Paramount Plus will finally stream Top Gun: Maverick. It's holiday time, and some of you may be tightening your belt to spend more money on gifts or travel and less on entertainment. But it's ultimately up to you what to skip.
The 14 best TV shows of 2022
'The Bear,' 'Paper Girls,' 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and a fine comedy-drama you're probably missing on Freevee. Critic Robert Lloyd's new favorites.
tvinsider.com
Body of ‘Green Book’ & ‘Sopranos’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Found Dumped in Bronx
A body dumped outside of a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory on Monday, November 28 has been identified as 60-year-old actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Vallelonga Jr. was known for playing a relative of Viggo Mortensen‘s character in the Oscar-winning Green Book. The film was based on Vallelonga Jr.’s father, Frank Vallelonga Sr. (known by his stage name Tony Lip) and written by his brother, Nick Vallelonga.
Comments / 0