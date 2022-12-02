Fortnite players have once again found themselves asking if they can even play the game right now. The end of Chapter Three has come and gone, and the island has been torn apart and put back together. Now, players who log into the game find themselves floating through space with nothing but a campfire to keep them warm. The good news is that they are drifting toward the all-new island, and they have plenty of time to toast their marshmallows before they get there.

1 DAY AGO