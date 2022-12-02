Read full article on original website
Walk into Ingrid Lewis-Martin’s office in City Hall, and your eye will be drawn to a framed poster behind her crowded desk. It’s her, the chief adviser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, posing in pink and smiling widely – and behind her, a full-grown female lion. Some tri-state area graphic designer placed the pair in front of City Hall and surrounded them with cherry blossoms. At the bottom: “The Lioness of City Hall.”
Do you have the ability to tackle the impossible? A hatred for vermin? Experience in urban planning and government? And of course, “the drive, determination and killer instinct needed to fight the real enemy – New York City’s relentless rat population?” If so, New York City has a newly created position that might be just the job for you: the director of rodent mitigation. Ideal candidates possess virtues like “somewhat bloodthirsty,” “innovative,” and “highly motivated,” according to the city’s job listing. Whoever lands the role will face no small task in beating back the city’s robust rat population, but at least they won’t have to do it alone – the rat czar will begin their work on the heels of a series of initiatives from the Department of Sanitation specifically aimed at vermin mitigation. And hey, no need to be disappointed if you apply and don’t end up getting the job. You can always buy one of the DSNY’s new “The Rats Don’t Run This City – We Do” t-shirts for just $48 instead.
