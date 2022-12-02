ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Commons committee says reappointing Suella Braverman ‘sets dangerous precedent’

By Benjamin Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08OdK9_0jUskwiM00

The reappointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary after she broke ministerial rules sets a “dangerous precedent”, MPs have said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has resisted demands to launch an inquiry into Ms Braverman breaking the Ministerial Code by sharing a sensitive document with a Tory backbencher from a personal email without permission.

She was sacked from her role then given the job back six days later when Mr Sunak became PM.

The public administration and constitutional affairs committee has issued a new report recommending the Business Appointment Rules, governing what employment ministers and senior officials can take up after leaving Government, are expanded and made legally enforceable to act as a “sufficient deterrent” for improper conduct.

The committee also said reappointing Ms Braverman sets a “dangerous precedent” for how breaches of the code are dealt with.

They said the the leaking of restricted material would be worthy of “significant sanction” under the new rules introduced by Boris Johnson in May this year, saying a new Prime Minister should not be able to simply “wipe the slate clean” when it comes to appointing ministers.

We urge (Rishi Sunak) to show leadership and give legal status to all the ethics watchdogs

William Wragg MP

Its chair, Tory MP William Wragg, said: “It is incumbent on the Government to ensure a robust and effective system for upholding standards in public life is put in place, with proper sanctions for those who break the rules.

“Our inquiry has found that although we have a sophisticated landscape of ethics watchdogs in the UK to safeguard standards in public life, they lack the power to enforce the rules.

“The Prime Minister is rightly the ultimate arbiter of the rules in our system.

“We urge him to show leadership and give legal status to all the ethics watchdogs.

“This will provide a better deterrent for those who may be tempted to act improperly, and further safeguard the integrity of our public life.”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner accused Mr Sunak of running a “rotten ethics regime”.

She tweeted: “The buck stops with the PM. But despite the promises of integrity Rishi Sunak has no plan to restore standards after years of sleaze and scandal.

“He’s showing every sign of attempting to preserve the rotten ethics regime of his disgraced predecessors.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has demanded the Home Secretary’s sacking, accusing Mr Sunak of brokering a “grubby deal trading security for support” in the Tory leadership contest, which he won after receiving Ms Braverman’s backing.

But the Prime Minister has insisted Ms Braverman has “learned from her mistake” and that he does not regret the appointment despite some Conservative MPs adding their voices to the backlash.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Labour unveils ethics reforms to undo ‘Conservative sleaze’

A new integrity and ethics commission would raise standards and politics in a bid to “clean up Westminster”, Labour has said.Former prime minister Gordon Brown hit out at “Conservative sleaze” as he and Sir Keir Starmer unveiled a wide-ranging package of proposals aimed to shifting power away from Westminster and raising standards in UK politics.The integrity and ethics commission proposal, which forms part of several recommendations contained in a report by Labour’s commission on the UK’s future, comes alongside plans to end most second jobs for MPs and to create a new anti-corruption commissioner.At a launch event in Leeds, Mr...
The Independent

Keir Starmer opposes new laws to limit strikes as UK prepares for winter of discontent

Keir Starmer has set his face against government proposals to tighten restrictions on the right to strike as the UK braces for a winter of discontent.The Labour leader said that new laws to limit industrial action are not “the best way forward”.Reports suggest that prime minister Rishi Sunak is considering rushing through an anti-strikes bill in response to the threat of walkouts in the NHS, rail and postal services.Options under consideration are understood to include using agency workers to fill crucial roles and making it easier for bosses to replace strikers permanently.The plans come as the government pushes legislation...
The Independent

Keir Starmer confirms he will ‘abolish House of Lords’ if Labour wins general election

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed plans to abolish the House of Lords should he become the next prime minister following the next general election.The former director of public prosecutions told Sky News that he doesn’t think “anybody can defend the House of Lords anymore”.Mr Starmer said he would move to abolish the house, established in 1801, within his first term as prime minister, before announcing Labour’s intention to replace it with an “Assembly of Nations and Regions”.The next general election in the UK is due to take place in 2025.Sign up for newsletters. Read More Zahawi points at graph showing Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Zahawi points at graph of Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Keir Starmer compares Rishi Sunak to ‘bottom of the league’ football manager
The Independent

Keir Starmer agrees with Leave voters’ ‘basic case’ for Brexit despite backing Remain

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he agreed with the “basic case” made by many Leave supporters during the 2016 Brexit referendum.Sir Keir said he understood the desire for more “control” from those who wanted the UK to quit the EU, despite his own backing for the Remain campaign. “During the Brexit referendum I argued for Remain. But I couldn’t disagree with the basic case that many leave voters made to me,” the Labour leader said in a speech on constitutional reform on Monday.Sir Keir added: “They wanted more control over their lives, they wanted more control over...
BBC

Nigerian student Aminu Adamu Mohammed accused of defaming Aisha Buhari

Outrage is growing in Nigeria after a university student was arrested and charged with defaming President Muhammadu Buhari's wife on Twitter. Prosecutors alleged in the charge sheet that Aminu Adamu Mohammed posted a picture of Aisha Buhari, and wrote in the Hausa language words that roughly translated accused her of embezzlement.
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer’s anti-Corbyn hate campaign comes at a cost

This particular Tory government came into power when I was in my second year of university. They allied themselves with the Liberal Democrats who, in turn, abandoned everything that made people vote for them in the first place in order to facilitate the goals of their supposed ideological opponents. For me, it was a pretty stark realisation that there are two types of politics: the type where you try to carve out a version of the world that you genuinely believe in, and the type where the only goal is to win at any cost.In the intervening years, we...
The Independent

The Independent

959K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy