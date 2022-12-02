Read full article on original website
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Palmdale, CA
Palmdale was the first city to emerge in Antelope Valley, in Los Angeles County, on the northern outskirts of Los Angeles. Today, it is famous for its rich heritage housing United States military aircraft, earning it the moniker “Aerospace Capital of America.”. Palmdale is also one of the largest...
cowboystatedaily.com
theavtimes.com
Public art sculpture unveiled at Palmdale Auto Mall
PALMDALE – A distinctive new public art sculpture was unveiled Friday, Dec. 2, at the Palmdale Auto Mall. Revolution — a mirror-polished stainless-steel sculpture created by artist Heath Satow — is located at Auto Vista Drive and Carriage Way, just south of Technology Drive. The installation is a public-private partnership between the city of Palmdale and the Palmdale Auto Mall. The piece is part of the Palmdale Public Art program and represents the Public Art Commission’s first formal unveiling.
aerotechnews.com
New AF Plant 42 control tower dedicated
PALMDALE, Calif.— America’s research and production center for cutting edge aerospace vehicles got the technological equivalent of a brain transplant the morning of Nov. 30, 2022, with a ceremony marking completion of a state-of-art, 160-foot control tower. Air Force Plant 42, birthplace of NASA space shuttle orbiters, air...
iheart.com
It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!
Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
Cold Weather Alert Issued For Santa Clarita Early This Week
A cold weather alert has been issued by the National Weather Service for Santa Clarita beginning this week and L.A. County officials are encouraging residents to stay warm. The cold weather alert has been initiated for Santa Clarita on Tuesday, Dec. 6 due to low temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, wind chill can ...
signalscv.com
Selina Thomas | Showing Why We’re ‘Hollywood North’
“Hollywood North” is coming to life with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival. Another impactful event is coming to Santa Clarita and the timing couldn’t be better. The recent holiday tree lighting in downtown Newhall has created the perfect backdrop for the Santa Clarita International Film Festival, which is set to begin on Dec. 8 and end on Dec. 11. Film and culture enthusiasts will view more than 270 films and interact with filmmakers, celebrities and community members alike. The multiple venues, which include wine, food and the arts, will ignite downtown Newhall just in time for the holidays.
aerotechnews.com
Northrop Grumman preparing for B-21 stealth bomber rollout
AEROSPACE VALLEY, Calif.— “This changes everything,” is the silent message superimposed on an 11-second Northrop Grumman video of a shrouded B-21 Raider to either roll out or be unveiled Dec. 2 at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif. With security measures that could be fodder for...
proclaimerscv.com
Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties are Being Sued, Current Spills, The Center for Biological Diversity Reported
California – December 2, 2022 – The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Oil Resources yesterday for permitting over a dozen new oil and gas wells in the counties of Los Angeles and Kern, some of which were close to residences and educational facilities.
Offshore storm to send more chilly rain, heavy mountain snow to California
Another storm will take aim at California through Sunday and threaten to cause more travel issues after a previous storm carrying rain and heavy mountain snow affected a large part of the state during the middle of last week. Central and Northern California will bear the brunt of this new...
Car Crashes 40 Feet Down Embankment In Santa Clarita
A car crashed 40 feet down an embankment in Santa Clarita early Saturday morning. At around 4 a.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a car crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Imy Velderrain. “We got the ...
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
scvnews.com
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Happy December. Our November events were so much fun. We had a really awesome Chat N Chill with guest speaker Matt Nelson from the SCV Boys & Girls Club. We also had our elections for the new 2023 executive team. Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides after school and summer programs for youth in and around Santa Clarita Valley. We now have 4 locations, including Canyon Country, Castaic, and Newhall. Programs are safe and affordable year round. The Club is committed to supporting academic success, providing a second home, and building leaders. Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is one of over 4,000 Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs at https://scvbgc.org/.
Bakersfield Channel
TGIF everyone we have a strong system moving in bringing rain and snow to SoCal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for a wet and cold weekend ahead. A strong storm system is continuing to move over head heading Eastward. This will bring intermittent showers to California. These conditions will stick around into early next week. Mountain areas could see snow...
'My Job Depends on Oil' campaign launches in Bakersfield
The campaign, intended to advocate for oil industry jobs in central California, is a response to mounting pressure on the industry to account for recent record-high profits by Governor Gavin Newsom.
San Diego, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lancaster High School football team will have a game with Classical Academy High School on December 02, 2022, 19:30:00. 2022 CIF South Regional 6-AA Football Championship Bowl Game.
A top prison expert on the California 'disaster' and how to salvage it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. At the end of a year in which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed several bills that would have fundamentally changed how California prisons operate, CalMatters conducted a Q&A with the 2022 recipient of the Stockholm Prize in Criminology, which Stanford University’s Institute of International Studies calls “equivalent to the Nobel in criminology.”
foxla.com
Preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Central California
INYO COUNTY, Calif. - A small earthquake struck Friday morning in Central California, officials said. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 4:21 a.m. about four miles west of Big Pine. It was recorded at a depth of less than a mile. Are you prepared for...
Courthouse News Service
State oil regulators sued for approving new oil well drilling projects in Southern California
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — California oil regulators face litigation for approving new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, allegedly without conducting analyses to protect public health and the environment. The Center for Biological Diversity sued the California Geologic Energy Management Division, or CalGEM, Thursday for...
Car Goes Down Embankment In Newhall Crash
A car fell down an embankment near a 14 freeway on-ramp in a Newhall crash Thursday night. At around 6:30 p.m., first responders received reports of a Newhall crash, according to Supervisor Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We went out and there was a non-injury traffic collision,” Peters said. “We got the ...
Comments / 0