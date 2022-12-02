Happy December. Our November events were so much fun. We had a really awesome Chat N Chill with guest speaker Matt Nelson from the SCV Boys & Girls Club. We also had our elections for the new 2023 executive team. Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides after school and summer programs for youth in and around Santa Clarita Valley. We now have 4 locations, including Canyon Country, Castaic, and Newhall. Programs are safe and affordable year round. The Club is committed to supporting academic success, providing a second home, and building leaders. Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is one of over 4,000 Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs at https://scvbgc.org/.

