GM Authority has exclusively learned when production of the 2024 Chevy Traverse will begin. According to sources familiar with the matter, the start of regular production (SORP) for the 2024 Chevy Traverse is set to kick off in December of the 2023 calendar year. It’s possible that this late production start date indicates that the 2024 Chevy Traverse will introduce the new generation for the full-size crossover nameplate.

2 DAYS AGO