Read full article on original website
Related
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
Benzinga
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CNBC
Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be ‘afraid of going to jail’
Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of going to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
u.today
XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin At $500K No Longer Possible, Galaxy Digital CEO Says, As He Backtracks
Bitcoin seems to have reached a point when even its biggest and most bullish admirers and investors are slowly losing hope in the crypto asset altogether. In fact, no less than well-known crypto advocate and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who, back in March 2022, said the maiden cryptocurrency will hit $500,000 by 2027, dialed down his predictions owing to the subpar performance of BTC.
2 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies With More Potential Than Bitcoin
At a time when most cryptos are in the red, two Bitcoin alternatives -- Litecoin and Dash -- are starting to pull away from the pack.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
Blackstone limits withdrawals at $125bn property fund as investors rush to exit
After a spike in redemption requests from investors looking to cash out exceeded the REIT's quarterly repurchase limit, Blackstone is restricting withdrawals from its $69 billion real estate investment fund.
msn.com
The S&P 500 is on the cusp of breaking through a level that might spell the end of the bear market
The stock market has sputtered at times over the past three weeks, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements Wednesday prompted the S&P 500 to jump above a technical resistance level at 4030 points. The benchmark index is now challenging the declining 200-day moving average (MA) and the trend...
Benzinga
Mike Novogratz Pulls $500K Bitcoin Prediction As Fed Rate Hikes Play Spoilsport: 'Powell Found His Powers'
Galaxy Digital BRPHF CEO Mike Novogratz has backtracked on his prediction for Bitcoin BTC/USD to rise to $500,000 in five years, citing the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg late last month, Novogratz said he expected the apex crypto to reach the aforementioned price...
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
kitco.com
Ethereum is a 'con', will eventually 'blow up' like FTX as Bitcoin becomes primary global form of money
(Kitco News) - In the long-run, Bitcoin will become the world's primary form of money, replacing the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies, and beating out altcoins, according to Cory Klippsten, CEO and Founder of Swan Bitcoin. "The very likely outcome is that Bitcoin continues to grow in size and...
Comments / 0