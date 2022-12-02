ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

eastcoasttraveller.com

Spanish-Basque | Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA

Adarra's Is A Spanish-basque Eatery That Combines French And Spanish Techniques. Adarra's sardines are served in a tangy, citrusy sauce with toasted bread. The dish also features a fennel-stranded anchovy salad that is lemony and bright. This dish is served with the restaurant's razor clam special. It also includes a sponge for the sauce, which helps tame the richness of the sardines.
NBC12

Richmond Alternative School building celebrates 100 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Alternative School building is celebrating 100 years of educating and guiding young Richmonders who have faced challenges throughout their academic journey. “Our overall mission of Richmond Alternative School is to support students that are sometimes overlooked and underserved our motto is just because you attend...
eastcoasttraveller.com

L'Opossum Sur La Colline De L'Oregon in Richmond VA

The menu is a mix of French and Spanish techniques. Guests can choose from a variety of drinks. The restaurant is known for its service, which is prompt. The dining room has a dark red color and is filled with art. The restaurant has a patio that is almost 100 people large.
WRIC - ABC 8News

What are this year’s holiday toy trends?

As we count down to the holidays -- parents may be wondering, what are the most popular toys this year? Whether you're an early shopper or a last-minute procrastinator, its good to be aware of this season's hot toys. So we're going straight to the experts.
fredericksburg.today

Keswick Park opens in Spotsy

Long time Spotsylvania business, Jarrell Properties, Inc., dedicated an improved 36 acre parcel of land, known as Keswick Park, to the people of Spotsylvania County. Keswick Park is located within the Keswick residential development, on the Lake Anna Parkway, and convenient to the Spotsylvania Courthouse area of the County. This park will be a welcome addition to the Parks & Recreation Department park portfolio.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Hopewell winery says customers paid with fake $100 bill

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a winery in Hopewell says two customers ripped off the gift shop with a fake bill. Surveillance footage from Sunday, Nov. 27, shows two people walking into Haley’s Honey Meadery on E. Broadway in downtown Hopewell. One person is seen wearing a blue hoodie while the other is […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Children’s Home Society of Virginia Announces Resignation of President and CEO Nadine Marsh-Carter and Appointment of Mel Tull as Interim CEO.

Children’s Home Society of Virginia, one of Virginia’s oldest non-profit human services agencies announced today the resignation of Nadine Marsh-Carter who has been CEO since 2006, effective January 1, 2023. Former Board Chair Mel Tull has agreed to lead the agency as Interim CEO while the Board undertakes a search for Ms. Marsh-Carter’s permanent replacement. Effective, January 3, 2023, Ms. Marsh-Carter will become President of the Cameron Foundation which is based in Petersburg, Virginia and serves the Tri-Cities area.

