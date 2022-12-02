Read full article on original website
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com
Spanish-Basque | Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA
Adarra's Is A Spanish-basque Eatery That Combines French And Spanish Techniques. Adarra's sardines are served in a tangy, citrusy sauce with toasted bread. The dish also features a fennel-stranded anchovy salad that is lemony and bright. This dish is served with the restaurant's razor clam special. It also includes a sponge for the sauce, which helps tame the richness of the sardines.
Quirk Hotel’s Hello There Holiday Market returns with more than 30 vendors, photo sessions
Quirk Hotel in Richmond has announced the return of its Hello There Holiday Market this Sunday, Dec. 4.
NBC12
Richmond Alternative School building celebrates 100 years
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Alternative School building is celebrating 100 years of educating and guiding young Richmonders who have faced challenges throughout their academic journey. “Our overall mission of Richmond Alternative School is to support students that are sometimes overlooked and underserved our motto is just because you attend...
Grab your tickets to ‘Hamilton’ at Altria Theater with a special holiday presale
The global phenomenon "Hamilton" is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond next year, and a limited presale will become available this week.
West End church giving away Christmas trees on Saturday
The six to seven feet Norway spruces will be arriving to the West End church on Friday and will given out while supplies last.
eastcoasttraveller.com
L'Opossum Sur La Colline De L'Oregon in Richmond VA
The menu is a mix of French and Spanish techniques. Guests can choose from a variety of drinks. The restaurant is known for its service, which is prompt. The dining room has a dark red color and is filled with art. The restaurant has a patio that is almost 100 people large.
New Bishop of Diocese of Virginia consecrated in Richmond
More than 45 bishops from around the world gathered for the service, which was held at Saint Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church nationwide, was the Chief Consecrator.
What are this year’s holiday toy trends?
As we count down to the holidays -- parents may be wondering, what are the most popular toys this year? Whether you're an early shopper or a last-minute procrastinator, its good to be aware of this season's hot toys. So we're going straight to the experts.
Richmond’s Main Street Station featured on U.S. Postal Service stamp as ‘architectural gem’
Richmond's beloved Main Street Station was one of five noteworthy railroad stations chosen across the United States by the Postal Service, which noted them as "architectural gems."
Find office furniture, computer equipment and more at Henrico’s Surplus Sale
If you're in the market to purchase office furniture, computer equipment or other fun finds, head on over to the Henrico County Surplus Sale.
These Richmond pop-ups will lift your Christmas spirit
So many Holiday pop-ups, so little time. How do you choose where to get your hot chocolate, gingerbread, and candy cane fix this Christmas in Richmond?
fredericksburg.today
Keswick Park opens in Spotsy
Long time Spotsylvania business, Jarrell Properties, Inc., dedicated an improved 36 acre parcel of land, known as Keswick Park, to the people of Spotsylvania County. Keswick Park is located within the Keswick residential development, on the Lake Anna Parkway, and convenient to the Spotsylvania Courthouse area of the County. This park will be a welcome addition to the Parks & Recreation Department park portfolio.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin lights Virginia Capitol Christmas Tree
In the spirit of the holidays season, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin lit the Capitol Christmas Tree at the commonwealth's Executive Mansion.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 5 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 5 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Richmond Animal League looks to empty shelter with ‘Operation Silent Night’
Richmond Animal League is looking to give every animal in their care a home in December with Operation Silent Night, beginning on Dec. 6.
Spotsylvania restaurant served alcohol after license suspension, Virginia ABC says
After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last year.
Chesterfield family desperate as they head into another holiday without heat
Dayquane Anthony said for at least three months, his family has been without a working heating or cooling system in their home.
Proposed slaughterhouse divides rural Goochland community
At the rural northwestern edge of Goochland County, a proposal for a new slaughterhouse is dividing residents, with some hailing it as a needed economic boon and others calling it a threat to the groundwater they rely on.
Hopewell winery says customers paid with fake $100 bill
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a winery in Hopewell says two customers ripped off the gift shop with a fake bill. Surveillance footage from Sunday, Nov. 27, shows two people walking into Haley’s Honey Meadery on E. Broadway in downtown Hopewell. One person is seen wearing a blue hoodie while the other is […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Children’s Home Society of Virginia Announces Resignation of President and CEO Nadine Marsh-Carter and Appointment of Mel Tull as Interim CEO.
Children’s Home Society of Virginia, one of Virginia’s oldest non-profit human services agencies announced today the resignation of Nadine Marsh-Carter who has been CEO since 2006, effective January 1, 2023. Former Board Chair Mel Tull has agreed to lead the agency as Interim CEO while the Board undertakes a search for Ms. Marsh-Carter’s permanent replacement. Effective, January 3, 2023, Ms. Marsh-Carter will become President of the Cameron Foundation which is based in Petersburg, Virginia and serves the Tri-Cities area.
Comments / 0