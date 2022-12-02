ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PetsRadar

Eight surprising vegetables you can give your dog

By Jessica Downey
PetsRadar
PetsRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t8klR_0jUsgh9D00

We share lots of things with our dogs, from a home to walks, to playtime, and even downtime in front of the TV. This is because they become family, right? So it’s no wonder you wish you could share meal times with them too. Fortunately, this isn’t totally ruled out, just take a look at these surprising vegetables you can give your dog.

Of course, your dog’s diet should primarily be the best dog food , or it may look more like an alternative cooked diet that has been recommended by a professional for your canine. But just like we benefit from the various nutrients packed into various veggies, so can our pooches.

It’s often cheaper to buy vegetables in bulk so next time you don’t manage to get through that big bag of spinach or you tire of sweet potato, your pup can get his teeth into some and save you from throwing them in the trash.

As with everything, the surprising vegetables below that we can feed our dogs should be consumed in moderation. You’ll also want to be wary of how you prep and cook veggies for feeding to your dog. This is why we’ve left some tips on this before revealing eight surprising dog-friendly vegetables.

How to prepare vegetables for dogs to eat

It’s best to strip things back to basics when prepping veggies so they are suitable for your dog to eat. Baking, frying, and roasting vegetables in lots of butter or oils and at high temperatures will lead to the loss of the important nutrients contained in veg.

Simply, lightly cooking such as steaming, boiling, and blanching, is a great way to prep veggies so that they can easily be chewed and digested by your pooch. Pureeing vegetables is also a great way to feed them to your dog. Depending on the vegetable and how hardy or sizeable it is, you should consider pulverizing the veg so that your dog can easily consume it and avoid the risk of choking or indigestion.

Now let’s get onto the interesting part…

Eight surprising foods you can give your dog

1) Broccoli

Perhaps you’ve found yourself asking can dogs eat broccoli after buying way too much of it for Thanksgiving. The answer is yes, but don’t go crazy and feed your pup too much of these small green and leafy trees. It’s not bad to have it raw but it’s easier to digest when steamed or blanched and chopped up finely.

It contains a selection of healthy vitamins like potassium, Vitamin C and Vitamin K, which will help develop bone density and strength. However, broccoli shouldn’t be fed to canines in high quantities as it does contain a substance named isothiocyanate, which according to the American Journal of Physiology can be harmful to dogs.

2) Kale

Similarly, kale is packed with beneficial benefits such as vitamin K, vitamin A, and iron. These are also good for bone health and support vision and immune function.

Chopping up or pureeing kale will make digestion of it easier for your four-legged friend. Too much kale can lead to deficiencies so it’s a good idea to serve kale with a meal as opposed to on its own. To avoid any protein deficiencies (kale is low in amino acids) you should serve it with a source of protein to keep your dog filled up on all the right nutrients.

3) Beets

This vibrant and colorful root veggie will have your dog taste the rainbow and have them top up on vitamin C, manganese, potassium, folate, and fiber. These ingredients will assist your canine’s digestion and immune system and aid skin and coat health.

As with all veggies, you should give your beets a good scrub before prepping for your pup. Then you’ll want to puree or mash them so they’re soft and easy to digest.

4) Celery

Celery packs in an excellent crunch for your hungry pooch and is made up of 95% water making it a great snack for hotter temperatures. Containing, the likes of vitamin A and vitamin C, means it offers up antioxidants for your dog.

Again, feed your dog celery every so often and not in large quantities. All dogs' tolerances towards certain foods will differ. This is an easy one since it can be fed to a dog raw.

5) Cucumber

Another raw vegetable treat for your dog is cucumber, which is also packed with antioxidants as well as phytonutrients. It’s low in calories so it might be a handy snack if you’re trying to reduce the weight of an obese or slightly too chunky pooch. Plus, cucumbers are super high in water content helping to keep your dog well-hydrated. Serve in small portions alongside your dog’s diet and you’re fine to offer them up raw.

6) Sweet potato

This fiber-tastic vegetable can support your canine’s digestive health. But they’re also starchy so don’t go overboard with them in your dog’s food bowl. The skin and toughness of a raw sweet potato won’t be pleasant for your furry friend to digest so make sure to peel and soften them by boiling, steaming or whatever works for you.

They also contain the antioxidant beta-carotene, vitamins B6 and C, and manganese, all offering up a range of health benefits.

7) Butternut squash

Yes, dogs can eat squash and all kinds of squash, so you needn’t worry about ruling out the spare spaghetti squash you have laying around in the pantry. The combination of healthy components such as vitamin A, vitamin C and B6 can support building stronger muscles, improve skin hydration and healthy hair and improve digestion in your dog.

To keep its beneficial digestion properties, you’ll want to remove the skin and the seeds from your squash. Dogs can eat squash raw or cooked (steam or roast is best if cooking), be sure to chop up small or puree if feeding to your pup uncooked.

8) Spinach

Spinach is often sold in big bags and easily goes off before you can reach the bottom of the pack. Thankfully, your pup can help out here. This leafy veg is rich in various beneficiary vitamins such as potassium, magnesium, vitamins C, vitamin K, iron, calcium, and folic.

Similar to kale, spinach is low in amino acids so don’t feed your dog too much of this and too often, but by all means add it next to some protein for your dog to chomp through. Spinach is said to support immunity and reduce inflammation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlhsI_0jUsgh9D00

(Image credit: Getty)

Isn’t it great to find out so many vegetables are dog-proofed and can save us from throwing out untouched vegetables too often? Whether you’re on a health kick yourself, growing your own vegetables, or looking to manage your dog’s weight a bit better, these vegetables are all safe for your dog to consume so long as you prep them correctly. Don’t forget to always consult a vet before introducing anything new to your dog’s diet

Got more doggy dietary questions like can dogs eat bananas? We’ve got the answers. Or maybe you’re worried about your dog’s appetite, find out here a vet's guide for signs to check when your dog is not eating .

Comments / 4

Related
cohaitungchi.com

Fast Food for When You Run Out of Dog or Cat Food

We can all agree that life is crazy and full of distractions. We make lists and have reminders everywhere about EVERYTHING in hopes we won’t forget to be somewhere or get something. If you are like me, these don’t always help. I so often forget things on my list, and sadly sometimes that is my dog’s food.
cohaitungchi.com

18 Fruits & Vegetables Dogs Can Eat (with Infographic)

In general, fruits and vegetables are healthy for humans. But not all of them are actually good for our dogs. Of course, dogs love a good human snack, and it’s fun to give them a treat now and then, but it’s critical to know what is good and what is bad for your dog.
womenworking.com

What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?

Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
shefinds

Doctors Say You Shouldn’t Waste Your Money On This One Type Of Vitamin–It’s Practically Useless!

While it’s important to get as many nutrients as possible into your daily diet, we’re all bound to run into gaps and deficiencies sometimes. That’s where supplements come in. Supplements are a fantastic way to ensure your body is getting everything it needs to function properly and stay as healthy as possible. However, it’s important to note that not all supplements are created equally. In fact, there’s one kind of vitamin that experts say you should skip altogether. Believe it or not, it’s a multivitamin—especially the gummy kind.
pethelpful.com

Precious Dog About to Be Returned to Shelter Has Us in Tears

Adopting a pet is a major responsibility because being a pet parent is not a simple job. Not only is it a years long commitment, but some animals can be more work than others, and adopting without doing prior research on the type of animal or breed can lead to some unpleasant surprises. One pup was briefly adopted by a family that was not prepared for her and was returned to the shelter a few days later.
shefinds

3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation

This post has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate the beverages that you consume daily, health experts tell us, to determine what triggers this for you. Many of us sip on inflammatory drinks without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health and nutrition experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation (and who wants to prevent weight gain) should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
shefinds

2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach

Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Tracey Folly

Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.
shefinds

2 Shampoo Ingredients Experts Swear By To Regrow Thinning Hair

Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Rev Up Your Metabolism–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you ask us, no recipe is complete without a bit of spice. As it turns out, spices and seasonings aren’t only great when it comes to flavor—some of them even have anti-inflammatory and metabolism-boosting properties that can help you slim down! And while some of the most well-known seasonings for increasing your metabolic rate include spicier options that really help you feel the burn, such as cayenne, there’s one you may not have considered yet: ginger.
shefinds

Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!

A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
PetsRadar

PetsRadar

26K+
Followers
595
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re a dog, cat, reptile, horse or rabbit owner, PetsRadar will help you find the food, product or insurance plan your pet needs quickly and easily, thanks to hundreds of in-depth reviews and expert guides.

 https://www.petsradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy