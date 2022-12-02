Read full article on original website
Related
Comeback Town: In 1960s white and Black parents talked differently to their children about race
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Mike Diccicco. I’m a white guy that grew up in the 60′s in Birmingham. Moved there in 2nd grade, left after graduating high school in 1967. During that whole...
Bham Now
5 new + coming soon businesses including Sons Donuts
Birmingham, isn’t it wonderful to call this city our home sweet home? There’s always something exciting happening, including these businesses opening and coming soon to The Magic City. Whether you have a sweet tooth or are craving a glass of wine, read on to learn about your new favorite spots.
Bham Now
Where to drive to find spectacular Christmas lights in Birmingham
‘Tis the season for beautiful Christmas lights in Birmingham. Whether you want to go for a joy ride around a neighborhood or see an extravagant house light show, Birmingham has it all. Keep reading to find out where to go this 2022 holiday season. Neighborhoods. 1. Hoover | The Preserve.
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
wbrc.com
West Alabama Christmas Parade happening Monday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of West Alabama’s largest Christmas parades starts later this evening. Floats will roll down the streets of Tuscaloosa to plenty of cheers. The West Alabama Christmas Parade is one of the highlights of the holiday season for folks in the Tuscaloosa area. It starts with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in front of the Christmas tree at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse at 5:15pm.
Bham Now
Top 5 stories you don’t want to miss, including Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham
Happy Monday, Birmingham! As we hop into a new week in The Magic City, let’s get you all caught up with the buzziest happenings in the city, including a Hallmark Channel movie being filmed, a new boba tea cafe opening and more. Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till...
wbrc.com
Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
Bham Now
The Junior League of Birmingham is celebrating 100 years with a gala, Dec. 10—3 reasons to attend
Want an excuse to dress to the nines, spend a night out with friends and celebrate a Birmingham organization making a difference? Then you don’t want to miss the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) Centennial Gala on Saturday, December 10. Keep reading to see why you’ll love it, then get your tickets.
wbrc.com
Local nonprofits providing cold weather supplies to homeless
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of Birmingham women is working to keep those in need warm. A nonprofit organization, Women Helping Women Today, spent the morning in Linn Park handing out blankets, hats, scarves, gloves and food. The nonprofit says the community donated many of the items to give...
‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
Nativity Market and Live Nativity in Anniston
Anniston, AL – The live nativity and market will be open December 10th thru 12th at Greenbrier Road Baptist Church in Anniston. Open from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm the holiday market lace is filled with holiday vendors and food trucks. The nativity is a classic live nativity.
Bham Now
Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till mid-December
A Hallmark Channel movie titled Naima in Nashville is filming in the Birmingham area this month according to Film Birmingham, an initiative of Create Birmingham. The production was seen on November 30th at Renaissance Records in the 5 Points South neighborhood. Bham Now caught up with Jessica Moody, director of...
Bham Now
Two local families are getting a new Home for the Holidays
A new home can change a family’s lives in so many ways, especially around this time of year. Habitat for Humanity—with the help of volunteers from Regions and many other organizations—builds homes every year for deserving families to purchase and make their own. We made a trip out to this year’s worksite to meet the families and learn more.
Running gun battle in east Birmingham leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A running gun battle in east Birmingham left one person dead and two others injured. The victim is the city’s 134th homicide this year. A shootout on Friday night that killed a 20-year-old man pushed the city over its 2021 homicide tally of 132. With 26 days left in...
Christmas on Main Street in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On Saturday, December 10th from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm the City of Oxford and Historic Main Street Oxford will transform Simmons Park into a Christmas Market. Joins them for a pop up holiday market, shop local stores for holiday deals, and more. See Santa in downtown Oxford and join them for a Christmas tree lighting and more!
Hallmark movie filming in Alabama: Here’s what we know
If you spot a film crew in Birmingham over the next couple of weeks, it’s probably the production team for “Naima in Nashville,” a movie in the works for the Hallmark Channel. Goleman Casting, a company with offices in Alabama and Mississippi, has mentioned filming for the...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Birmingham (AL) Airport Cuts Ribbon on New $12.4M ARFF Station
BIRMINGHAM, AL (November 29, 2022) – A new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station and new ARFF trucks were unveiled to the community today at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The new facility and trucks, together with First Responders, are the cornerstone of BHM’s emergency readiness. At a ribbon-cutting...
Saturday Wrestling in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Oxford wins Golden Bear Invitational with late charge, Weaver’s girls second in Saks’ Ms. Wil Invitational Oxford wrestlers Xavier Deramus and Caleb Tinner won titles in the last two weight classes Saturday to lift the Yellow Jackets to the Lincoln Golden Bear Invitational title by the slimmest of margins. The Yellow Jackets […]
61-year-old man killed in Birmingham residential structure fire
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 61-year-old man was killed in a residential structure fire in Birmingham on Saturday, Dec. 3, at approximately 2:41 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, The Birmingham Fire & Rescue Department responded to a residence in the 1600 block of 34th Street SW in Birmingham on […]
wvtm13.com
First on WVTM 13: Future of Birmingham City Jail in question, city could move inmates to county jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 News on Friday that the future of the Birmingham City Jail is in question, as the city explores moving inmates from the city jail to the Jefferson County jail. A memo was emailed on Thursday informing Birmingham City Jail staff of a...
Comments / 0