TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: ChatGPT’s user experience and implementation ‘should have Google scared’
Heeeey! Today has been a fun, rich, and varied day of news on your favorite tech news site. Haje got the unfortunate news that he will be attending his 15th CES in Las Vegas, so if you’re going with your startup, the TC hardware team wants to hear from you. Oh, and we have a slew of gift guides coming up — here’s a sneaky preview for the first few, if you want some inspiration for getting the jump on your holiday shopping. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Cash management basics, proptech investor survey, visa interview prep
My cell phone couldn’t get a signal to direct me to the nearest gas station, so I put the engine in economy mode and drove on instinct. I knew the car had a reserve tank, but I had no idea how far it would take me. Founders who don’t...
geekwire.com
Inside the battle against bad bots: Why F5’s CEO believes good technology can ultimately prevail
For anyone reading the news about Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift, or Twitter and Elon Musk, the problem of malicious bots might seem insurmountable. These automated programs can snap up concert tickets in the blink of an eye, or pose as humans on social media, among countless other mischievous tasks. Bad bots are a big problem, accounting for one-quarter to as much as one-half of global internet traffic, or even more, by different estimates.
TechCrunch
Social commerce startup Kapu, by ex-Jumia executive, comes out of stealth with $8M funding
Kapu founder, Sam Chappatte, former Jumia Group executive vice president, said the startup has since inception in January this year been building a B2C e-commerce service that enables consumers buy groceries at lower prices, through online and offline channels. The startup is now expanding its network of local agents that...
TechCrunch
OpenAI’s ChatGPT shows why implementation is key with generative AI
In case you haven’t seen the buzz around ChatGPT yet, it’s basically an implementation of their new GPT-3.5 natural language generation technology, but implemented in such a way that you just chat with it in a web browser as if you were slacking with a colleague or interacting with a customer support agent on a website.
geeksaroundglobe.com
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
Zuckerberg ripped after latest Metaverse video for $1,500 Quest: 'Still looks like crap to me'
Meta Platforms rolled out its newest updates to its Metaverse Quest software allowing users to capture video of themselves using virtual instruments, art supplies, and maps.
TechCrunch
As demand for real estate VR booms, Founders Fund leads $16M round into Giraffe360 platform
Players in the space include Walnut, Stonly, Capterra… the list goes on. There is also Matterport which does virtual tours, but its clients are photographers. Back in 2020, another player, Giraffe360 raised $4.5 million in a funding round led by LAUNCHub Ventures and Hoxton Ventures. It has a robotic...
TechCrunch
Apple expands car key sharing, Bird charts out a strategy and layoffs come for Motional
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Layoffs continue to run through the tech industry, and more specifically the autonomous vehicle sector. The latest company to trim its workforce is Motional, the joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv.
A Twitter engineer said it was a 'bummer' to lose her job while 8 months pregnant in Elon Musk's mass layoffs
Malabika Das, a senior software engineer, tweeted that she was let go while pregnant on the day that Elon Musk axed about half the Twitter workforce.
TechCrunch
Q&A: ‘Better Venture’ authors on why VC has failed to reinvent itself
The authors conducted more than 80 interviews to gauge how much progress there has — and hasn’t — been in the American and European startup ecosystem, suggesting that the current venture funding model is archaic. They point out that, in its current structure, it resembles the economic model used by European slave traffickers. This perspective puts into context how, centuries later, Black founders raise less than 2% of all venture capital funding.
Motley Fool
Are Salesforce Investors Reacting to the Wrong Thing?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Emily...
MIT invents self-replicating AI robots
Engineers say they have invented a robot capable of building “almost anything”, including new versions of itself.The self-replicating robot was developed by a team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who claim the robot could practically and economically assemble anything from a vehicle to a building.“It could build a structure, or it could build another robot of the same size, or it could build a bigger robot,” said Amira Abdel-Rahman, a doctoral student at MIT’s Centre for Bits and Atoms.Using artificial intelligence, the robot is able to figure out complex tasks and organise swarms of bots needed to build a...
TechCrunch
Box reaches $1B run rate in spite of a quarter dogged by currency challenges
It’s hard to believe now, but the original academic idea grew into a startup, and later a way to take on the entrenched enterprise content management industry. Box, which began so modestly, reported an even $250 million in revenue for the most recent quarter, the third quarter of its fiscal 2023, putting it on a $1 billion run rate for the first time. (Notably, we were told back in 2014 or so by venture capitalist Jason Lemkin that Box would reach the $1 billion run rate figure one day; he also predicted that it wouldn’t be easy. Two points, Lemkin.)
'Marco! Polo!' What to know about the new app
Q: A family member sent me an invite to start using the Marco Polo app, so what should I know before I get involved? A: We all have so many ways to communicate already that committing to another tool may seem pointless, but Marco Polo may be worth considering. ...
TechCrunch
When a startup’s founders are pretty much its board
Hello! It’s my first full week back in some time, and I’m excited. Turns out having COVID helped me get more rest than I have had in a very long while. (Silver linings.) The week of Thanksgiving turned out to be less boring than I expected — I reported that three of alternative financing startup Pipe’s co-founders were stepping down as the company searched for a “veteran” CEO to take the company to the next level.
TechCrunch
Egypt’s SideUp raises $1.2M to grow its e-commerce support platform
The startup has also expanded to Saudi Arabia, where it will be headquartered henceforth, after raising $1.2 million seed funding. This latest round had the participation of Launch Africa VC, 500 Global, Riyadh Angels, Alex Angels, Al Tuwaijri Fund and Saudi angel investor Faisal AlAbdulsalam. SideUp founder and CEO Waleed...
TechCrunch
Copycats can drown
To end the year, let’s continue to return to columns that I wrote that have aged, well, interestingly. In July, I wrote about how Y Combinator is building a Product Hunt, Product Hunt is building an Andreessen Horowitz and Andreessen Horowitz is building a Y Combinator. It was a not-so-subtle nod to how top institutions are trying to be accelerators, discovery engines, content marketers and check-writers all in one.
