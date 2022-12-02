Big Hearts beat to support Little Hearts in outpouring of generosity

The Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild is 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has been in existence since 2001. Its mission is to raise funds for Loma Linda University Children's Hospital to help hospitalized kids and their families.

This includes everything from helping to purchase equipment and arranging fun activities in the hospital to helping families who are unable to afford travel and housing during treatment, which can last weeks — months even. Over the years, the guild has purchased thousands of teddy bears, blankets, socks, Lego sets and books. It has also purchased a life-saving machine for blood used in the operating room to help stop infections during surgery.

The guild recently held back-to-back fundraising events on Nov. 9 and 10.

Thanks to the generosity of Joo Yu, who opened her elegant Bighorn home to the guild, guild members and guests attended the fourth annual Jimmy Choo shoe event, where a portion of all purchases went to Big Hearts for Little Hearts. Finger foods and an open bar made sure the ladies in attendance were entertained and happy while they shopped and contributed to the cause.

The event drew many guild and board members. Attendees included Josh Zahid, Kelly Levy, Summer Trevor, Ashleigh Jessup, Lyssa Vermillion, Melissa Koss, Joyce Warner, Dawn Rashid, Dirk Biermann, Lizette Vela and Cate Pace.

The next day saw the Big Hearts for Little Hearts annual membership event, which was held at the stunning Biggi bird gardens in Palm Desert. Located within walking distance of El Paseo, this tranquil oasis is the private home and sanctuary of Loving All Animals founder Lindi Biggi.

The meal, by Lulu Catering and Events, comprised two different crispy salads, two pasta dishes, chicken, vegetables and bite-sized lemon and chocolate squares.

The program began with a welcome by Guild co-president Vela, who reminded everyone that this was the 21st annual membership event and thanked Biggi for the use of her amazing home.

Dawn Rashid, membership chair, spoke next, encouraging everyone to join or renew their membership to the guild and reminding guests that 100% of the annual dues goes straight to the children's fund.

Co-president Biermann told guests of his neighbors Kim Funkey and Alex Pesante, who attended the event with their 2-month-old baby, Leo, who had recently endured a three-week stay at Loma Linda. Funkey explained how well they had been treated during Leo's treatment and how encouraging the staff had been.

Guild members in attendance included Zahid, Dona Nixon, Mary Ann Xavier, Joyce Engel, Dale Rotner, Debra Granillo, guild founder Dr. Jane Woolley, Angie Nelson, Jeanne Mace, Roland Karim and Desiree Espinoza.

Both events were very successful. The membership event raised more than $72,650, while the Jimmy Choo shopping event took in more than $77,800.

To become a Big Hearts for Little Hearts Guild member or to make a donation, email friends@llu.edu or call (909) 558-5010.

Carole Stephen-Smith has lived in the desert for more than 30 years. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, she began writing in London and has been a regular contributor to The Desert Sun for eight years.