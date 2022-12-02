ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW COACH, NEW TEAM: Oliver Ames girls hoops toggles with changes ahead of title defense

By Jason Snow, The Enterprise
EASTON – An exclamation point on Laney Clement-Holbrook's legendary coaching career, winning last year's state title was truly a crowning moment for the Oliver Ames High girls basketball team.

Clement-Holbrook's 46-year tenure triumphantly concluded at the summit, a 53-48 win over then-unbeaten Norwood to claim the third championship of her career (2006, 2010, 2022).

The same can be said for 2022 graduate Caroline Peper, the four-time All-Scholastic and 1,000-point scorer who averaged over 18 points per game as a senior, and junior wing Jasmyn Cooper, who averaged 13.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Tigers as a sophomore and transferred to Noble & Greenough in the offseason.

More: 'She simply was the program itself': Clement-Holbrook ends 46-year run at Oliver Ames

First-year head coach Brittany Engle isn't exactly inheriting a blank slate, but the approach toward a title defense is still being sorted out.

“It’s definitely a little different," junior forward Kaydance Derba said. "Ninety-five percent of our upcoming (talent) are freshmen, so we’re going to be a team full of younger underclassmen, but I think it’s going to be good."

Subtracting Peper, Cooper and a core of seniors from last year's team that went 22-3 overall leaves the Tigers with just four returning varsity players – Derba, senior point guard Maddy Homer, junior forward Sarah Hilliard and junior post-player Grace Dupill.

“We’re going to have to figure most of it out along the way, we’re not as big as we were last year, so there’s going to be some defensive changes, stylistically, just because of our size. But we have good speed, so I think we can adapt to that," Engle said. "I’m really going to see who’s on my team because that’s not decided yet, we’re still in tryouts, and then what’s going to be the best system that fits those players best.”

More: Peper powers Oliver Ames girls basketball past Medfield and into Div. 2 state final

That leaves plenty of opportunity for last year's junior varsity players and an influx of 15 freshmen at tryouts and early-season practices, ready for their chance to make an impression.

“I think it’s great. That’s why they’re all hungry, they’re all seeing that ‘Hey, I have a chance.’ There are a lot of roles to be filled – you need at least five on the court and we only have four returning players so there’s that," Engle joked. "But also I think they’re seeing the leadership the captains have displayed, (making) the younger girls feel comfortable so I think they’re willing to step out of their comfort zone and show what they have. That has made the process easier, too.”

Who are the standouts so far at tryouts?

Shielded, Engle laughed, “I can’t (say)."

A lot will be sorted out before the team's season-opener at Franklin on Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m.. But what we do know is, the four returning veterans can roll out a productive lineup when sharing the court.

Hilliard, a well-rounded wing, boasted a 16-point, 16-rebound, 7-assist statline in last year's 84-64 win over No. 6 Dracut in the Division 2 quarterfinals to power No. 3 OA to the Final Four. In the same game, Derba chipped in nine points. In the following game against No. 2 Medfield (a 62-59 Tigers' win), the pair combined for 12. With more looks in the offense, those numbers could grow.

More: Former assistant Brittany Engle named new Oliver Ames girls basketball coach

Homer, the team's shifty point guard, will lend a hand in that effort.

Derba left rave reviews of the floor general: “She’s a really quick point guard. She can sneak around everywhere, get the ball, push it up really quick," the junior said. "She’s just really good about keeping the pace up and getting me my open shots.”

One thing that does work to the Tigers' advantage this season is that although there a lot of moving parts in terms of personnel, DNA of the program's past success will live on. Engle, an integral player under Clement-Holbrook was one of the seven seniors on the 2006 championship team (Clement-Holbrook's first title). After graduating to collegiately play at Marist College, Engle made her way back to OA and served as an assistant for the past six seasons.

Sustaining the program's existing culture and infrastructure, as well as evolving in stride with how the game is played stylistically, is one of Engle's first points of emphasis.

More: Oliver Ames girls basketball topples unbeaten Norwood to win Div. 2 state championship

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity. I played for Laney back in the day. I was a part of her first state championship as a player and then I was a part of her last one as a coach. So it was really cool to bookend that experience, and also see some of the process of what goes into it," Engle said. "We want to carry that legacy: focusing on character, working hard, playing as a team, playing smart basketball and then bring the younger generation along and integrate some of their strengths. I’m excited for the challenge.”

Engle also noted that the program is in a similar state now as it was in 2007, the year after she graduated. Back then, there were also an influential nucleus of seven seniors that spearheaded both the 23-1 overall record and state-title capture and a frantic rebuild of sorts ensued the following season – OA finished 12-8, landing the No. 9 seed in the Division 2 South bracket.

OA also bade farewell to seven seniors at the end of 2022: Peper, Anna Murphy, Sophia Krinsky, Maisy Hakimdin, Halle Kandar, Megan Greene and Hailey Bourne, plus Cooper.

“Each year that you lose that (sized) group, regardless of how many minutes those girls get, you lose that leadership and chemistry. And at the high school level, the intangibles really matter because you have so many skill levels on the court at the same time," Engle said. "When you lose that leadership, there’s going to be a void and there’s going to be a learning curve. So I’m just going into it expecting there will be a learning curve, expecting mistakes but still keeping the bar high for them because I think they’re capable of reaching it.”

“I think it’s going to be difficult, especially coming off a state championship, but it is the middle of tryouts and there’s a lot of young talent that I see so I think it’s going be an interesting transition but probably successful,” Homer said. “It’s opening a new opportunity for different team chemistries and adapting to a new environment.”

Ahead of her senior season, Homer expects Engle's history within the program to help ease some of the expected bumps that come with such drastic changes.

Said Homer, “I think it’s really special because it also gives us a lot of confidence. The bond of playing that long together and having that (championship) moment just makes it stronger and gives us more of a push into the new season.”

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: NEW COACH, NEW TEAM: Oliver Ames girls hoops toggles with changes ahead of title defense

