Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Reacts to 43-22 Win Over Purdue in Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten Championships after defeating Purdue 43-22 on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. No. 2 Michigan moves to 13-0 on the season with a trip to the College Football Playoff on its way. Here's the full...
Live Blog: Follow No. 5 Purdue's Big Ten Opener vs. Minnesota in Real Time
No. 5 Purdue basketball (7-0) tips off against Minnesota (4-3) on Sunday at Mackey Arena to open Big Ten play for the 2022-23 season. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time, so follow along below.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad set to join B1G team as next OL coach, per report
News came out on Friday that Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad is going to be joining a another B1G coaching staff. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman reported the news. Bostad is set to become the next OL coach at Indiana. Bostad has experience in both college and at the NFL level. Bostad was an OL coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-2013.
College basketball Power Rankings: Team of the Week Maryland enters, Gonzaga drops out
Big Ten teams showed their teeth in Week 4 of the 2022-23 men's college basketball Power Rankings but Gonzaga might have lost its chance for another 1-seed in March.
Five takeaways: Michigan football defeats Purdue
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For the second season in a row the Michigan Wolverines are the Big Ten champions. Last season, the Wolverines beat Iowa in Indianapolis, and this season the maize and blue took care of the Purdue Boilermakers. Michigan defeated the Boilermakers, 43-22, on Saturday night to improve to 13-0.
Meet the new captain of the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team: Florida State’s Dillan Gibbons
NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Florida State University graduate offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons is the captain of this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team ®. Gibbons was selected from 22 players for his remarkable commitment to community service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005239/en/ Dillan Gibbons, 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain (Photo: Business Wire)
GoldandBlack.com videos: Purdue's Devin Mockobee, Mitchell Fineran, Sanoussi Kane talk B1G title game loss
INDIANAPOLIS — Devin Mockobee, Mitchell Fineran and Sanoussi Kane discuss the 43-22 Big Ten title game loss to No. 2 Michigan.
How to Watch Purdue Football Against Michigan in Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Purdue will represent the Big Ten West division in the conference championship game on Saturday for the first time in program history. Following a 30-16 win over Indiana, the Boilermakers claimed the Old Oaken Bucket trophy and finished the 2022 regular season with an 8-4 record. But Saturday represents Purdue's biggest challenge of the season with the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines looking to continue their undefeated season.
Comments / 0