News came out on Friday that Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad is going to be joining a another B1G coaching staff. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman reported the news. Bostad is set to become the next OL coach at Indiana. Bostad has experience in both college and at the NFL level. Bostad was an OL coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-2013.

2 DAYS AGO