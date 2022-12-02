ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad set to join B1G team as next OL coach, per report

News came out on Friday that Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad is going to be joining a another B1G coaching staff. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman reported the news. Bostad is set to become the next OL coach at Indiana. Bostad has experience in both college and at the NFL level. Bostad was an OL coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-2013.
Five takeaways: Michigan football defeats Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For the second season in a row the Michigan Wolverines are the Big Ten champions. Last season, the Wolverines beat Iowa in Indianapolis, and this season the maize and blue took care of the Purdue Boilermakers. Michigan defeated the Boilermakers, 43-22, on Saturday night to improve to 13-0.
Meet the new captain of the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team: Florida State’s Dillan Gibbons

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Florida State University graduate offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons is the captain of this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team ®. Gibbons was selected from 22 players for his remarkable commitment to community service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005239/en/ Dillan Gibbons, 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain (Photo: Business Wire)
How to Watch Purdue Football Against Michigan in Big Ten Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Purdue will represent the Big Ten West division in the conference championship game on Saturday for the first time in program history. Following a 30-16 win over Indiana, the Boilermakers claimed the Old Oaken Bucket trophy and finished the 2022 regular season with an 8-4 record. But Saturday represents Purdue's biggest challenge of the season with the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines looking to continue their undefeated season.

