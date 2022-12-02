Russia has unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Ukraine, with citizens heading to shelters across the country and air defences springing into action.Air raid sirens sounded in the capital Kyiv and across the entire country in what Ukrainian officials have been calling the latest wave of Russian missile strikes. “Missiles have already been launched,” air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat announced.Meanwhile, the Russian military has lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the conflict with Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has revealed in its Latest Defence Intelligence update. Russian aircraft are also conducting significantly less missions per day,...

34 MINUTES AGO