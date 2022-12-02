Read full article on original website
Related
US futures inch down, oil higher after Russia price cap pact
U.S. futures dipped and oil prices rose after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports
Enlargement back on EU's agenda at Western Balkans summit
The war in Ukraine has put the European Union's expansion at the top of the agenda as officials from the Western Balkans and EU leaders prepare to meet Tuesday
Comments / 0