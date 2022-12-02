High school football scoreboard: State championship games in New Jersey
Follow up-to-the-minute score updates from all of the high school football state championship games. The public school championship games are being played at Rutgers' SHI Stadium.
Sunday
Group 5 championship game
Q4: Toms River North 28, Passaic Tech 6
Group 2 championship game
Final: Caldwell 18, Rumson-Fair Haven 14
Saturday
Group 4 championship game
Final: Millville 18, Northern Highlands 14
Group 3 championship game
Final: Old Tappan 24, Delsea 14
Group 1 championship game
Final: Woodbury 31, Mountain Lakes 7
Nov. 25
Non-Public A championship game
Final: Bergen Catholic 45, Don Bosco 0
Non-Public B championship game
Final: DePaul 19, Red Bank Catholic 17
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: High school football scoreboard: State championship games in New Jersey
Comments / 0