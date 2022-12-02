ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football scoreboard: State championship games in New Jersey

By Joe Ragozzino and Ryan Rivero, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

Follow up-to-the-minute score updates from all of the high school football state championship games. The public school championship games are being played at Rutgers' SHI Stadium.

Sunday

Group 5 championship game

Q4: Toms River North 28, Passaic Tech 6

Group 2 championship game

Final: Caldwell 18, Rumson-Fair Haven 14

Saturday

Group 4 championship game

Final: Millville 18, Northern Highlands 14

Group 3 championship game

Final: Old Tappan 24, Delsea 14

Group 1 championship game

Final: Woodbury 31, Mountain Lakes 7

Nov. 25

Non-Public A championship game

Final: Bergen Catholic 45, Don Bosco 0

Non-Public B championship game

Final: DePaul 19, Red Bank Catholic 17

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: High school football scoreboard: State championship games in New Jersey

