Santa, Supervisor and Salvation Army greet motorists Thursday
Supervisor Phillip Peters was there to support the Salvation Army's public fundraising campaign Thursday afternoon outside the county building on China Lake Boulevard. Ringing the bells and holding the traditional kettles were Lts. Chris and Gina Noble. All of them were joined by Santa (who looked suspiciously like Joe Brennan).
Delivery of organic waste bins starts Monday
As part of the City of Ridgecrest's efforts to comply with new waste and recycling container identification and labeling requirements under SB 1383, WM will begin transitioning residential carts starting on Monday, December 5. This container transition will include replacing lids on existing 96-gallon trash carts with new black lids and delivering the new organic waste carts and kitchen pails. There will be no changes to customer recycle carts. Each city of Ridgecrest residential customer with cart service will receive one 35-gallon organic waste cart. Inside each cart will be one 2-gallon kitchen pail and an updated guide to residential service.
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 12/5/2022 – 12/9/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of December 5 – December 9, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202...
