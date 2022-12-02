As part of the City of Ridgecrest's efforts to comply with new waste and recycling container identification and labeling requirements under SB 1383, WM will begin transitioning residential carts starting on Monday, December 5. This container transition will include replacing lids on existing 96-gallon trash carts with new black lids and delivering the new organic waste carts and kitchen pails. There will be no changes to customer recycle carts. Each city of Ridgecrest residential customer with cart service will receive one 35-gallon organic waste cart. Inside each cart will be one 2-gallon kitchen pail and an updated guide to residential service.

