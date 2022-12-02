Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Morgan Wallen bringing tour to Louisville in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country star Morgan Wallen is coming to Kentucky next year. The singer, known for songs like "Wasted on You" and "You Proof," wrapped up a tour in October. He's now hitting the road again in 2023 for the "One Night At A Time World Tour," and on his list of stops is the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
wymt.com
Reed Sheppard passes 3,000 career points
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Jaguars’ game against DuPont Manual, Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard passed the 3,000-point threshold in his high school career. Sheppard had 21 points in the 88-62 win over the Crimsons. He averaged 25.2 points per game last season. The Jaguars will face cross-town rival...
WKRC
Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
WHAS 11
A beloved and embattled Louisville artist died Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved local artist died on Monday. Mark Anthony Mulligan depicted Louisville like no one else could. Through his experience with mental illness and houselessness, he brought a new perspective to our city's art scene. But, his battle with COVID-19 ended Monday. Mulligan was impossible to...
Celebrate the season with these holiday events in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Annual Parade. Kick off the holiday season with Elizabethtown's annual Christmas parade and 'Light Up Downtown'. The festivities will return Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade will start on St. John Road at 5 p.m. and will travel south on Dixie Highway and end at the Square.
Wave 3
Homicide numbers hit double-digits for month of November in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide numbers have hit double-digits for the month of November in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide, 148 homicides have occurred in Louisville including 10 in November and four so far in December. More than 400 people have been wounded by gunfire this year.
Kentucky pizzeria boasts top 50 US ranking
Kentucky may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about pizza, but a restaurant in Louisville is putting its name on the map.
wdrb.com
WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain showers and wind will rule later today and overnight. Only spotty showers for the next few hours. Our next system will roll in early next week and that looks to kick in an active pattern for awhile. Hang on tight!
fox56news.com
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winning ticket still unclaimed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Lottery said someone still hasn’t claimed their winning Cash Ball 225 ticket. Someone in Louisville was able to match the first four numbers and the Cash Ball on Friday. They said the ticket was purchased online, but no one has come forward.
Louisville Cardinal
Struggles on and off the court continue for men’s basketball
Things only seem to get worse as the Louisville men’s basketball program continues its losing streak. Struggles continue to loom on the recruiting front, with the program losing its opportunity on two five-star prospects. Maui Misery, and Big Ten Blowout. Louisville is now a humbling 0-7, far below Card...
Add This KY Waterfront Christmas Wonderland to Your Holiday To-Do List
I recently checked our schedule for every weekend leading up to Christmas--which is ON a weekend (Sunday) this year--and I came to the conclusion that there aren't enough weekends between November 1st and December 25th. There CERTAINLY aren't between this date and Christmas, so we'll have to use a good...
WLKY.com
Leaders make plans for $700 million Kentucky Expo Center renovations, possible underground tunnel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky General Assembly plans to allocate millions of dollars toward renovations of the Kentucky Expo Center. The goal is to create a new 40,000-square-foot ballroom space, 25,500 square feet of meeting space, new signature front entry, a net increase of 98,000 square feet of multi-purpose event space, and 104,000 square feet of new kitchen facilities.
wdrb.com
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
wdrb.com
Gordon Ramsay of 'Hell's Kitchen' set to open southern Indiana restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gordon Ramsay is cooking up something new at Caesars Southern Indiana with a fine dining restaurant at the casino. Ramsay, one of the world's most famous MICHELIN-star chefs and the star of "Hell's Kitchen," has 15 restaurants across the U.S., with another 46 internationally. And now, Caesars Southern Indiana has been added to that list.
WLKY.com
LMPD: One dead, one injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead and another is injured following a late night shooting in southwest Louisville. Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive just off of Saint Andrews Church Road for a report of a shooting. When officers...
'It's made it very difficult for the business': Louisville dessert store to close doors after decades of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s favorite sweet shops just announced it’s closing its doors for good. In a Facebook post, the owner of Sweet Surrender Dessert Café talked about the bitter-sweet decision to close the bakery’s 35-year chapter. Owner Jessica Haskell said the challenges...
Here's everything you need to know about 'Light Up St. Matthews'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Light Up St. Matthews is a free celebration to kick off the holiday season with family, friends and neighbors. The traditional holiday event features musical entertainment, letters to Santa, pictures with Santa, train rides, ice skating and more fun activities for the whole family. In addition,...
